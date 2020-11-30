© Siltronic

GlobalWafers confirms takeover discussions with Siltronic

The Taiwanese company says it is in advanced, near to final discussions on a takeover offer of German supplier of silicon wafers, Siltronic AG.

The discussions, should they prove fruitful, would lead to a Business Combination Agreement, between the two companies, under which GlobalWafers would launch a voluntary tender offer to Siltronic shareholders with an offer price of EUR 125 per share. A combination of GlobalWafers and Siltronic would create a force to be reckon with in the industry with a comprehensive product portfolio. It would also bring together two companies with complementary skills which would enable the combined business to invest more in capacity expansion. Concurrent to the discussions with Siltronic, GlobalWafers says it is near the completion of a hard irrevocable undertaking agreement with Wacker Chemie AG regarding all of its Siltronic shares held, approximately 30.8% of the total Siltronic shares outstanding. GlobalWafers says that the companies are aiming to sign the business combination agreemend during the second week of December 2020, subject to the approval of the German company’s Supervisory Board as well as its own. Should the agreement be signed, the transaction would be subject to regulatory approvals as well as other customary conditions.