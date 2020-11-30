© Analog Devices Inc Business | November 30, 2020
Analog Devices ends its fiscal year 2020 on a high
Fourth quarter revenue came in at USD 1.53 billion, above the high-end of the company’s outlook.
During the last quarter of a year that’s been anything but normal, Analog Devices recorded a 6% YoY revenue increase from USD 1.44 billion in 2019, to 1.53 for the closing quarter of the current year. Operating income during the fourth quarter of 2020 amounted to USD 462 million, an increase from USD 338 million during the same period last year. The company closed the year with a forth quarter net income of USD 386 million, up from USD 277 a year ago. For the full year of 2020 the company recoded revenues of USD 5.60 billion, down from 2019’s USD 5.99 billion. Operating income amounted to USD 1.49 billion for the full year of 2020, compared to USD 1.71 billion for 2019. Full year 2020 Net income ended up at USD 1.22 billion, down from USD 1.36 billion during the last full fiscal year. “ADI delivered fourth quarter results above the high-end of our outlook. We grew revenue across all of our B2B markets, expanded operating margins and increased EPS by double-digits year-over-year,” said Vincent Roche, President and CEO of Analog Devices, in the company’s fiscal report. “Fiscal 2020 represented a year of strategic progress against an unprecedented backdrop, and our results continue to highlight the insatiable demand for our high-performance analog and mixed signal solutions. Overall, I’m proud of how our global team embraced and learned from this challenging time and continued to execute at a high level to generate and capture value for all stakeholders,” Roche adds. Roche continues saying that the company’s pending acquisition of Maxim will provide an opportunity to increase the company’s scale and scope to deliver disruptive technology for its customers while driving further profitable growth. The CEO believes that “the combination strengthens our industry leadership position, further diversifying our business across markets and applications.” The CEO ends by stating that the company is cautiously optimistic that a broad-based recovery is underway and expect to build on this momentum in fiscal 2021. For the first quarter of fiscal 2021, ADI is forecasting revenue of USD 1.50 billion, give or take USD 70 million.
MOST READ
- NAND Flash revenue for 3Q20 up by only 0.3% QoQ due to weak server sales
- Kontron Industrial AI Platform for easy integration of Artificial Intelligence
- Intel to keep its number One in 2020
- Rising shipments and falling prices limit DRAM revenue growth in 3Q20
- Small Norwegian wireless sensor manufactured in Germany
Covid-19 halts Chinese SK Hynix plant The discovery of an asymptomatic, but infected, employee brought SK Hynix’s plant in Chongqing, China to a halt on Sunday.
Murata to shut down Chinese production facility Saitama Murata Manufacturing, a subsidiary of Murata, will close its its coil production subsidiary Sheng Long TOKO Tech, located in Shenzhen, China, during December 2020
Antistat™ launch new product range of ESD Anti-fatigue matting Manufactured in the EU, Antistat’s new range of matting blends exceptional quality with durability offering a life span of up to 5 years.
Digi-Key inks new U.S. distribution partnership with MISCO Digi-Key Electronics has expanded its product portfolio to include a U.S. distribution partnership with MISCO, a resource offering complete audio solution services.
Arkema kickstarts capacity increase of fluoropolymer in China Arkema is starting up its 50% capacity increase of Kynar fluoropolymer for the lithium-ion battery business at its Changshu plant in China in December 2020, with the first commercial supplies for January 2021.
STMicro and YTO set up joint lab for smart agricultural equipment Semiconductor manufacturer STMicroelectronis, is teaming up with Chinese provider of agricultural and construction machinery YTO Group to establish a joint lab which will focus on R&D of electronic solutions for engine, vehicle, and agricultural controls in tractors.
12 new 1200V Hyperfast and Ultrafast Rectifiers from Vishay New Yorker Electronics has announced the availability of 12 new FRED Pt® Gen 5 1200 V Hyperfast and Ultrafast rectifiers from Vishay Semiconductor. The ideal choice for soft switched and resonant high frequency converters, it features a unique combination of low conduction and switching losses.
SKT's new AI chip changes the company's AI semiconductor business vision SK Telecom (SKT) has unveiled its new, self-developed, AI chip named SAPEON X220; a chip that, according to the company, will alter the company's AI semiconductor business vision.
Labour dispute at ST France – the conflict continues The strike at STMicroelectronics French operations continues. For the last four weeks, the site in Crolles has been on an indefinite strike following the company’s decision not to increase employee salaries this year.
Tachyum resumes hiring in Slovakia and USA Following a short halt due to COVID-19, the Silicon Valley and Slovakian semiconductor company says that it is restarting its hiring activities.
Intel CEO pens open letter to President-elect Biden Intel CEO Bob Swan is, in an open letter, urging the President-elect to invest in U.S. manufacturing.
Wafer acpacity by feature size shows strongest growth at <10nm IC capacity for leading-edge (<10nm) processes is expected to grow and become the largest portion of monthly installed capacity across the industry beginning in 2024, based on information in IC Insights’ Global Wafer Capacity 2020-2024 report.
Powell Electronics now Europe’s largest Positronic stockist Powell Electronics, the supplier of connectors and more for high-rel applications, is to become Europe’s largest stocking distributor of Positronic connectors following a franchise deal signed by the two companies.
Alps Alpine develops, starts shipping samples of HAPTIC Reactor Heavy Type Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. has developed the HAPTIC™ Reactor Heavy Type for powerful vibrations in touch feedback. Sample shipments, destined primarily for the automotive market, begin in October 2020, with a start to mass production expected in January 2021.
SkyWater and Multibeam form partnership to deploy Multibeam’s Innovative MEBL system Maskless lithography technology company, Multibeam Corporation, has disclosed a partnership to deploy Multibeam’s Multicolumn Electron-Beam Lithography (MEBL) system into SkyWater’s newly expanded fabrication facility in support the company roadmap to advance its manufacturing capabilities and accelerate growth.
Intel to keep its number One in 2020 Seven top-15 semiconductor suppliers forecast to show ≥22% growth this year with Nvidia expected to post a huge 50% increase, writes market researcher IC Insights in their latest report.
Trina Solar buys 1.2B units of 210mm monocrystal silicon wafers from Zhonghuan On 19 November 2020, Changzhou Trina Solar Energy and Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconducto, signed a framework contract. Under the contract, Trina Solar intends to purchase 210mm monocrystal silicon wafers from Tianjin Huanou International Silicon Material Co., Ltd., a Zhonghuan subsidiary.
Kontron Industrial AI Platform for easy integration of Artificial Intelligence The Kontron Industrial AI Platform accelerates the use of AI algorithms for inference in industrial environments, such as quality control or predictive maintenance.
Luminar accelerates momentum with MobilEye design win Automotive lidar hardware and software supplier, Luminar Technologies, has struck a deal with Intel company, Mobileye, to supply Luminar lidar for the company’s Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Series solution in its next phase of driverless car development and testing.
Farnell boosts safety and hygiene portfolio with AMETEK Land AMETEK Land boasts a comprehensive range of non-contact temperature monitors and analysers including the new VIRALERT 3 Human Body Temperature Screening System for back-to-work safety checks.
SK hynix & Robert Bosch invests in memory startup Ferroelectric Memory GmbH (FMC), a developer of ferroelectric hafnium oxide memory technology, has completed a USD 20 million Series B funding.Load more news