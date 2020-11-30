© Nvidia

NVIDIA acquires Swedish VCSEL startup

On the heels of the GPU-giant’s massive USD 40 billion acquisition of ARM – which was just made official back in September – comes yet another acquisition; though this time at a much smaller scale.

OptiGOT, a Swedish tech startup sprung out of more than 20 years of research at the Chalmers University of Technology, is NVIDIA’s latest acquisition, according to a press release. The company specialises in the design of high-performance VCSEL lasers for high-speed data transfer, consumer sensing and LIDAR. The company was founded by Chalmers researchers Anders Larsson. Professor of Optoelectronics, and Johan Gustavsson, Assistant Professor of Optcelectronics as well as former doctoral student, Erik Haglund, Ph.D. The tech transfer of the VCSEL research was processed at Chalmers Innovation Office, corporatised through Chalmers Ventures where Andre Kelkkanen was appointed as CEO and chairman of the company. And now, the OptiGOT will be in the hands of one of the worlds biggest technology companies. The VCSEL market is expected to grow rapidly over the next years and OptiGOT states that it intends to be a catalyst to realise this growth. No further information regarding timing or purchasing price has been disclosed.