© SK hynix

Covid-19 halts Chinese SK Hynix plant

The discovery of an asymptomatic, but infected, employee brought SK Hynix’s plant in Chongqing, China to a halt on Sunday.

The Korean employee, who had been based at the plant in Chongqing since February had departed back to South Korea on Thursday. It was when the employee touched ground that the discovery was made, according to Chinese news agency Xinhua. The employee was tested at Incheon airport in Seoul where a positive test for COVID-19 was confirmed. Once the information reached the plant back in Chongqing, the entire staff were isolated and given nucleic acid test, the report continues. “We’re cooperating with the local government on their containment efforts, and at the same time trying to resume production as soon as possible,” an SK Hynix spokesperson told Reuters but declined to comment of the potential impact the halt could have.. The report from Xinhua continues to state that the Chongqing municipality government has tested over 3’200 people – this includes the factory employees as well as the employees at the hotel where the Korean employee stayed – with 2,674 negative results. Besides this, close to 500 environmental tests have been collected with all found negative.