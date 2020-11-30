© dr911 dreamstime.com

Murata to shut down Chinese production facility

Saitama Murata Manufacturing, a subsidiary of Murata, will close its its coil production subsidiary Sheng Long TOKO Tech, located in Shenzhen, China, during December 2020

Saitama Murata Manufacturing Group has contributed primarily to the development of the telecommunications market through its design and production of coil products. However, due to the diversification of the needs in major markets, such as smartphones, combined with the accelerated development cycles and intensifying competition, Sheng Long TOKO Tech is facing an increasingly difficult business environment; this includes a decreased demand and intensified price competition, the company explains in a press release. Considering these factors, Murata has decided to end production at the subsidiary and close it. The company stresses that the impact of the closure of these production subsidiaries is negligible.