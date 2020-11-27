© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Business | November 27, 2020
Digi-Key inks new U.S. distribution partnership with MISCO
Digi-Key Electronics has expanded its product portfolio to include a U.S. distribution partnership with MISCO, a resource offering complete audio solution services.
This addition is an expansion of Digi-Key's Marketplace initiative, broadening the company’s selection of electronic components. MISCO offers a variety of integrated systems, amplifiers and separate components, along with a complete audio engineering staff of industry veterans. MISCO provides expertise in magnetic modeling, acoustical simulations, testing, analysis, and systems design, bringing a broad scope of tools and experience to develop products for customers. "We are pleased to add MISCO to the Digi-Key Marketplace," says David Stein, vice president of global supplier management for Digi-Key, in a press release. "MISCO uses the best design, measurement, and test equipment available. Their process includes the most complete set of acoustic analysis tools in North America." MISCO's design expertise includes speakers, enclosures, amplifiers, digital signal processing, and more.
