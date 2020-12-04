Dual Channel DVGA for Diversity MIMO

RFMW announces design and sales support for a digital variable gain amplifier (DVGA) from Renesas.

The F0443, dual DVGA is a highly integrated 0.6 to 2.7 GHz device designed for use in diversity/MIMO receivers. Two independent receiver paths deliver 29.5 dB typical maximum gain and 3.2 dB NF at 2.5 GHz. For each path, gain control is split into four separate digital step attenuators: DSA0 provides 6 dB of attenuation in a single step using SPI/I3C control. Its counterpart, DSA1, also provides 6 dB of attenuation in a single step but it is programmed instead using an external direct control pin. DSA2 yields 29 dB of SPI/I3C-controlled attenuation in 1 dB steps, while its counterpart, DSA3, includes 18 dB attenuation in 6 dB steps programmed via two external control pins. The device offers +39 dBm nominal output IP3 at 2.5 GHz using 372 mA total ICC for two active paths from a +5V supply voltage. The F0443 is packaged in a 7 × 7 mm, 48-LGA with 50 Ω single-ended RF input and output impedances for ease of integration into the signal path. Target applications include Multi-mode & Multi Channel Receivers, Distributed Antenna Systems and Digital Radios.