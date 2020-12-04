Products | December 04, 2020
Dual Channel DVGA for Diversity MIMO
RFMW announces design and sales support for a digital variable gain amplifier (DVGA) from Renesas.
This is a product release announcement by RFMW. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
The F0443, dual DVGA is a highly integrated 0.6 to 2.7 GHz device designed for use in diversity/MIMO receivers. Two independent receiver paths deliver 29.5 dB typical maximum gain and 3.2 dB NF at 2.5 GHz. For each path, gain control is split into four separate digital step attenuators: DSA0 provides 6 dB of attenuation in a single step using SPI/I3C control. Its counterpart, DSA1, also provides 6 dB of attenuation in a single step but it is programmed instead using an external direct control pin. DSA2 yields 29 dB of SPI/I3C-controlled attenuation in 1 dB steps, while its counterpart, DSA3, includes 18 dB attenuation in 6 dB steps programmed via two external control pins. The device offers +39 dBm nominal output IP3 at 2.5 GHz using 372 mA total ICC for two active paths from a +5V supply voltage. The F0443 is packaged in a 7 × 7 mm, 48-LGA with 50 Ω single-ended RF input and output impedances for ease of integration into the signal path. Target applications include Multi-mode & Multi Channel Receivers, Distributed Antenna Systems and Digital Radios.
MOST READ
ECD Launches SelectiveRIDER™, Closes the Loop on Automated Soldering Solutions ECD announced the addition of SelectiveRIDER™ to its portfolio of soldering process measurement pallets, effectively closing the loop to deliver a complete line of automated verification technologies for every machine soldering process: wave, reflow and selective.
All That Glitters Is Not Gold! Application engineers often repeatedly answer the same questions from different customers, especially queries related to the selection of parts in their application. One mistake we see in part selection happening time and time again is that the customers become over enamored by what I like to call “the sheet” in data sheets.
Infineon extends franchise sales agreement with Future Electronics Future Electronics can now sell both the Infineon and the Cypress portfolios of products to customers across the Europe, Americas and Asia regions
Private equity firm acquires Evans Capacitor Company Arcline Investment Management has acquired the Rhode Island based manufacturer of high energy density capacitors.
Diodes completes its acquisition of Lite-On Semiconductor Diodes Incorporated has completed its close to USD 450 million acquisition of Lite-On Semiconductor (LSC).
Toshiba says it's not negotiating with UMC Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation states that despite certain media reports, the company is not selling two of its fabs to Taiwanese United Microelectronics Corporation.
NVIDIA acquires Swedish VCSEL startup On the heels of the GPU-giant’s massive USD 40 billion acquisition of ARM – which was just made official back in September – comes yet another acquisition; though this time at a much smaller scale.
Analog Devices ends its fiscal year 2020 on a high Fourth quarter revenue came in at USD 1.53 billion, above the high-end of the company’s outlook.
GlobalWafers confirms takeover discussions with Siltronic The Taiwanese company says it is in advanced, near to final discussions on a takeover offer of German supplier of silicon wafers, Siltronic AG.
Covid-19 halts Chinese SK Hynix plant The discovery of an asymptomatic, but infected, employee brought SK Hynix’s plant in Chongqing, China to a halt on Sunday.
Murata to shut down Chinese production facility Saitama Murata Manufacturing, a subsidiary of Murata, will close its its coil production subsidiary Sheng Long TOKO Tech, located in Shenzhen, China, during December 2020
Antistat™ launch new product range of ESD Anti-fatigue matting Manufactured in the EU, Antistat’s new range of matting blends exceptional quality with durability offering a life span of up to 5 years.
Digi-Key inks new U.S. distribution partnership with MISCO Digi-Key Electronics has expanded its product portfolio to include a U.S. distribution partnership with MISCO, a resource offering complete audio solution services.
Arkema kickstarts capacity increase of fluoropolymer in China Arkema is starting up its 50% capacity increase of Kynar fluoropolymer for the lithium-ion battery business at its Changshu plant in China in December 2020, with the first commercial supplies for January 2021.
STMicro and YTO set up joint lab for smart agricultural equipment Semiconductor manufacturer STMicroelectronis, is teaming up with Chinese provider of agricultural and construction machinery YTO Group to establish a joint lab which will focus on R&D of electronic solutions for engine, vehicle, and agricultural controls in tractors.
12 new 1200V Hyperfast and Ultrafast Rectifiers from Vishay New Yorker Electronics has announced the availability of 12 new FRED Pt® Gen 5 1200 V Hyperfast and Ultrafast rectifiers from Vishay Semiconductor. The ideal choice for soft switched and resonant high frequency converters, it features a unique combination of low conduction and switching losses.
SKT's new AI chip changes the company's AI semiconductor business vision SK Telecom (SKT) has unveiled its new, self-developed, AI chip named SAPEON X220; a chip that, according to the company, will alter the company's AI semiconductor business vision.
Labour dispute at ST France – the conflict continues The strike at STMicroelectronics French operations continues. For the last four weeks, the site in Crolles has been on an indefinite strike following the company’s decision not to increase employee salaries this year.
Tachyum resumes hiring in Slovakia and USA Following a short halt due to COVID-19, the Silicon Valley and Slovakian semiconductor company says that it is restarting its hiring activities.
Intel CEO pens open letter to President-elect Biden Intel CEO Bob Swan is, in an open letter, urging the President-elect to invest in U.S. manufacturing.
Wafer acpacity by feature size shows strongest growth at <10nm IC capacity for leading-edge (<10nm) processes is expected to grow and become the largest portion of monthly installed capacity across the industry beginning in 2024, based on information in IC Insights’ Global Wafer Capacity 2020-2024 report.
Powell Electronics now Europe’s largest Positronic stockist Powell Electronics, the supplier of connectors and more for high-rel applications, is to become Europe’s largest stocking distributor of Positronic connectors following a franchise deal signed by the two companies.
Alps Alpine develops, starts shipping samples of HAPTIC Reactor Heavy Type Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. has developed the HAPTIC™ Reactor Heavy Type for powerful vibrations in touch feedback. Sample shipments, destined primarily for the automotive market, begin in October 2020, with a start to mass production expected in January 2021.Load more news