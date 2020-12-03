© balint radu dreamstime.com

ECD Launches SelectiveRIDER™, Closes the Loop on Automated Soldering Solutions

ECD announced the addition of SelectiveRIDER™ to its portfolio of soldering process measurement pallets, effectively closing the loop to deliver a complete line of automated verification technologies for every machine soldering process: wave, reflow and selective.

This is a product release announcement by ECD. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.