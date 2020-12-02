Raltron's Compact Multiband LTE Dipole Antenna Supports Band 71

Raltron, a global leader in high performance frequency management components and antenna products, has launched a multiband LTE dipole antenna that covers the entire LTE frequency band in a compact formfactor.

Primarily used as an LTE relay or booster, the RDP-MBD Series stub antenna supports frequencies as low as 600 MHz up to 5500 MHz. The dipole antenna improves quality of service (QoS) for established standards including GSM, 2G, 3G and 4G/LTE (800 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600). Enhanced QoS is important for applications requiring high-speed data, high-capacity video streaming, or high reliability e911 services. "The RDP-MBD Series antenna combines a small, rugged and light weight design compared to larger antennas that support frequencies down to band 71," said Ross Weiss, Raltron VP Sales. "The 600 MHz frequency, also known as band 71, is owned and operated by T-Mobile and Sprint, and is ideally suited to improve LTE service in rural areas." The omni-directional RDP-MBD Series antenna offers continuous 360° wireless connectivity and linear vertical polarization. The RDP-MBD Series offers high gain values, ranging from 0.93 dBi up to 4.37 dBi.The RDP-MBD Series enhances quality of experience (QoE) by reducing interference / noise to improve signal integrity. The RDP-MBD Series is 196.15 mm long and x 21.5 mm wide. With an operating temperature of -20°C to +65°C, the RDP-MBD is ideal for a wide range of LTE applications. For more information please visit https://www.raltron.com/products/rdp-dipole-antenna/ RDO-MDD Series datasheet: http://www.raltron.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/RDP-MBD7-12770215-22M-W-001.pdf