12 new 1200V Hyperfast and Ultrafast Rectifiers from Vishay

New Yorker Electronics has announced the availability of 12 new FRED Pt® Gen 5 1200 V Hyperfast and Ultrafast rectifiers from Vishay Semiconductor. The ideal choice for soft switched and resonant high frequency converters, it features a unique combination of low conduction and switching losses.

This is a product release announcement by Vishay Semiconductor. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.