Labour dispute at ST France – the conflict continues

The strike at STMicroelectronics French operations continues. For the last four weeks, the site in Crolles has been on an indefinite strike following the company’s decision not to increase employee salaries this year.

Since then nearly 500 employees have been mobilising and gone on an indefinite strike to demand an increase of their salaries. The CAD, one of the main three unions of STMicroelectronics in France, writes in a press release that the while the company has extensively communicated to the media that ST's position in various markets and the company's ability to maintain its actility enabled it to achieve unexpected results. Yet internally, the company announces to the employees that the results obtained does not allow for an increase in salaries. Following the news, some employees simply walked out, and an inter-union collaboration between CGT, CFDT, CAD was formed at the Crolles site to organise the employees around strike sequences in order to obtain a general increase. During the strike, the site hasn’t been at a complete stand still. The unions have selected specific days on which the employees do not work the last two hours of their shifts. According to France Bleu, a meeting between the inter-union and the management will be held during the week.