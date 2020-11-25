© tachyum

Tachyum resumes hiring in Slovakia and USA

Following a short halt due to COVID-19, the Silicon Valley and Slovakian semiconductor company says that it is restarting its hiring activities.

The company is on a mission to disrupt the processor, HPC and AI markets with its flagship Prodigy product. The company is looking to fill various expert positions in Slovakia as well as in the United States. In Slovakia, Tachyum is looking for hardware and verification engineers, build/release engineer, Linux kernel engineer for kernel internals, FreeBSD kernel specialist, Linux kernel engineer for networking, QA engineer and SW engineer for GCC and LLVM toolchain, and Java JIT engineers. The company says it is also looking for a systems engineer with specialty in data center prototype building, marketing and business development in the EU. In the US, Tachyum is looking to add hardware design engineers, verification engineers, physical design engineers, and product marketing positions. “In the spring, we paused hiring due to the COVID-19 situation. The crisis has hit the world suddenly and caused a high level of uncertainty. Now, it is clear that the world has to continue, and we all have to face this challenge the best we can. This resilience also applies to Tachyum. Therefore, we are picking up speed to push forward with our engineering development to get our Prodigy universal processor into volume production next year,” says CEO of Tachyum Dr. Radoslav Danilak, in a press release.