Business | November 24, 2020

SkyWater and Multibeam form partnership to deploy Multibeam’s Innovative MEBL system

Maskless lithography technology company, Multibeam Corporation, has disclosed a partnership to deploy Multibeam’s Multicolumn Electron-Beam Lithography (MEBL) system into SkyWater’s newly expanded fabrication facility in support the company roadmap to advance its manufacturing capabilities and accelerate growth.

The MEBL system, set to launch in 2021, will be capable of full-wafer, all-maskless patterning at 45 nm and beyond, according to a press release. “As a Trusted Foundry, we take great pride in meeting stringent security and quality criteria,” says Thomas Sonderman, president and chief executive officer of SkyWater. “We seek innovative solutions that can add high value while reducing manufacturing cost and cycle times; MEBL’s deployment will benefit all of our customers, both government and commercial. Further, this key capability will support SkyWater’s pursuit of a unique foundry offering by combining the flexibility and agility of 200 mm manufacturing with the advanced performance of 45 nm process technology.” “In product development, MEBL cuts prototyping cost and time because ‘respins’ no longer require a new set of masks. Since all e-beam columns in our MEBL system write independently and in parallel, they empower production of multi-project wafers and chips larger than the typical optical field of view. Our versatile MEBL system design has a throughput capability that extends significantly beyond single e-beam approaches to support volume manufacturing,” says David K. Lam, chairman and chief executive officer of Multibeam. As a proprietary maskless platform, MEBL can be applied to ensure “security lithography” by embedding unique security information into each IC during routine wafer fabrication. Multibeam’s Secure Chip ID enables chip traceability throughout its lifecycle as well as the confirmation of its unique identity and provenance.
Intel to keep its number One in 2020 Seven top-15 semiconductor suppliers forecast to show ≥22% growth this year with Nvidia expected to post a huge 50% increase, writes market researcher IC Insights in their latest report.
Trina Solar buys 1.2B units of 210mm monocrystal silicon wafers from Zhonghuan On 19 November 2020, Changzhou Trina Solar Energy and Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconducto, signed a framework contract. Under the contract, Trina Solar intends to purchase 210mm monocrystal silicon wafers from Tianjin Huanou International Silicon Material Co., Ltd., a Zhonghuan subsidiary.
Kontron Industrial AI Platform for easy integration of Artificial Intelligence The Kontron Industrial AI Platform accelerates the use of AI algorithms for inference in industrial environments, such as quality control or predictive maintenance.
Luminar accelerates momentum with MobilEye design win Automotive lidar hardware and software supplier, Luminar Technologies, has struck a deal with Intel company, Mobileye, to supply Luminar lidar for the company’s Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Series solution in its next phase of driverless car development and testing.
Lumentum acquires TriLumina assets
Solar inverter from Fronius uses CoolSiC MOSFETs
Farnell boosts safety and hygiene portfolio with AMETEK Land AMETEK Land boasts a comprehensive range of non-contact temperature monitors and analysers including the new VIRALERT 3 Human Body Temperature Screening System for back-to-work safety checks.
SK hynix & Robert Bosch invests in memory startup Ferroelectric Memory GmbH (FMC), a developer of ferroelectric hafnium oxide memory technology, has completed a USD 20 million Series B funding.
Synopsys acquires precision optical measurements provider Synopsys has acquired Light Tec, a provider of optical scattering measurements and measurement equipment.
TSMC gets 'OK' in Phoenix City officials in Phoenix, Arizona, authorised a development agreement with chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.
North American semi equipment industry show strong results in October North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.64 billion in billings worldwide in October 2020 (three-month average basis), according to SEMI.
Kontron FlatClient MAR for maritime applications
Camtek receives over $20M in orders for inspection & metrology systems The company says that the orders come from several different manufacturers and that the orders reinforces the outlook for the first half of 2021.
A2 Global Electronics achieves AS9120 quality certification A2 Global Electronics + Solutions, the combined company of America II and Advanced MP, has received the AS9120 Rev B quality management system certification from the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE).
Samsung Semiconductor Europe completes relocation to new office With its new EMEA HQ in Munich, Samsung Semiconductor Europe aims to bring the company closer to key customers and tech talent in the area.
Prodigy Technovations announces an Innovative Logic Analyzer for Embedded Interfaces
Infineon expands supply base for silicon carbide Infineon Technologies and GT Advanced Technologies (GTAT) have signed a supply agreement for silicon carbide (SiC) boules. The contract has an initial term of five years.
Synopsys acquires in-chip monitoring solutions company Synopsys has acquired Moortec, a provider of in-chip monitoring technology specialising in process, voltage and temperature (PVT) sensors.
Intelliconnect 2.9mm and SMA connector range now includes solderless version
Mediatek to acquire assets relating to power management from Intel Mediatek will, via its Richtek Technology subsidiary, acquire assets related to the power management solutions product line sold under the Enpirion brand owned by Intel for USD 85 million.
German component distribution market is still waiting for growth 'vaccine' German component distribution (according to FBDi e.V.) shrinks by 11.9% in the second quarter 2020. Orders are down 8%. Slight sequential recovery, but no massive signs of improvement.
Teledyne e2v to supply sensors and detectors to Copernicus Sentinel satellites UK-based Teledyne e2v will supply image sensors and detectors to the recently announced grouped proposal of the European Space Agency’s (ESA) industrial policy committee to place six Copernicus Sentinel satellite missions in space.
SkyWater finds partners to enable open source ASIC manufacturing US pure play semiconductor foundry, SkyWater Technology, along side semiconductor crowdsourcing platform Efabless, announces a Google partnership to enable open source manufacturing of custom ASICs.
