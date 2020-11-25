© balint radu dreamstime.com

Alps Alpine develops, starts shipping samples of HAPTIC Reactor Heavy Type

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. has developed the HAPTIC™ Reactor Heavy Type for powerful vibrations in touch feedback. Sample shipments, destined primarily for the automotive market, begin in October 2020, with a start to mass production expected in January 2021.

This is a product release announcement by Alps Alpine Co., Ltd.. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.