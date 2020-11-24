© Trina Solar

Trina Solar buys 1.2B units of 210mm monocrystal silicon wafers from Zhonghuan

On 19 November 2020, Changzhou Trina Solar Energy and Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconducto, signed a framework contract. Under the contract, Trina Solar intends to purchase 210mm monocrystal silicon wafers from Tianjin Huanou International Silicon Material Co., Ltd., a Zhonghuan subsidiary.

During the proposed procurement period between January 2021 and December 2021, the estimated total contract value is about RMB 6.552 billion (EUR 840 million) with no less than 1.2 billion pieces. Gao Jifan, Chairman of Trina Solar, says in a press release that the procurement of more than 1.2 billion units of 210mm monocrystal silicon wafers will provide a strong guarantee to implement the capacity planning of Trina Solar's 210mm PV cells and modules, and to supply the offerings of Vertex ultra-high-power modules, meeting more customer demands. "In this way, Trina Solar will be better positioned to create greater value for their customers. The photovoltaic industry has entered the 600W+ era with the technology further iterating and developing at an accelerated speed. Module design has always centered around the premise of improving system efficiency and reducing the cost of electricity generated per kilowatt hour. Additionally, module design thinking also necessitates breakthrough innovation, which is not only based on existing capacity and technology updates, but also on revolutionary application of new silicon wafer and battery technologies." Zhonghuan is a Chinese high-tech enterprise in the semiconductor energy-saving and new energy industry. "Zhonghuan is in pursuit of long-term steady development, maintaining competitiveness in segment markets and achieving long-term success. The company upholds the professional spirit of serving customers and focusing on main businesses, attaching great importance to quality control. We look forward to achieving synergetic development with upstream and downstream enterprises in the photovoltaic industry chain, creating breakthroughs in areas such as manufacturing methods and technological innovation," says Zhonghuan general manager, Shen Haoping.