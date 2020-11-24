© Trina Solar Business | November 24, 2020
Trina Solar buys 1.2B units of 210mm monocrystal silicon wafers from Zhonghuan
On 19 November 2020, Changzhou Trina Solar Energy and Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconducto, signed a framework contract. Under the contract, Trina Solar intends to purchase 210mm monocrystal silicon wafers from Tianjin Huanou International Silicon Material Co., Ltd., a Zhonghuan subsidiary.
During the proposed procurement period between January 2021 and December 2021, the estimated total contract value is about RMB 6.552 billion (EUR 840 million) with no less than 1.2 billion pieces. Gao Jifan, Chairman of Trina Solar, says in a press release that the procurement of more than 1.2 billion units of 210mm monocrystal silicon wafers will provide a strong guarantee to implement the capacity planning of Trina Solar's 210mm PV cells and modules, and to supply the offerings of Vertex ultra-high-power modules, meeting more customer demands. "In this way, Trina Solar will be better positioned to create greater value for their customers. The photovoltaic industry has entered the 600W+ era with the technology further iterating and developing at an accelerated speed. Module design has always centered around the premise of improving system efficiency and reducing the cost of electricity generated per kilowatt hour. Additionally, module design thinking also necessitates breakthrough innovation, which is not only based on existing capacity and technology updates, but also on revolutionary application of new silicon wafer and battery technologies." Zhonghuan is a Chinese high-tech enterprise in the semiconductor energy-saving and new energy industry. "Zhonghuan is in pursuit of long-term steady development, maintaining competitiveness in segment markets and achieving long-term success. The company upholds the professional spirit of serving customers and focusing on main businesses, attaching great importance to quality control. We look forward to achieving synergetic development with upstream and downstream enterprises in the photovoltaic industry chain, creating breakthroughs in areas such as manufacturing methods and technological innovation," says Zhonghuan general manager, Shen Haoping.
Intel to keep its number One in 2020 Seven top-15 semiconductor suppliers forecast to show ≥22% growth this year with Nvidia expected to post a huge 50% increase, writes market researcher IC Insights in their latest report.
Trina Solar buys 1.2B units of 210mm monocrystal silicon wafers from Zhonghuan On 19 November 2020, Changzhou Trina Solar Energy and Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconducto, signed a framework contract. Under the contract, Trina Solar intends to purchase 210mm monocrystal silicon wafers from Tianjin Huanou International Silicon Material Co., Ltd., a Zhonghuan subsidiary.
Kontron Industrial AI Platform for easy integration of Artificial Intelligence The Kontron Industrial AI Platform accelerates the use of AI algorithms for inference in industrial environments, such as quality control or predictive maintenance.
Luminar accelerates momentum with MobilEye design win Automotive lidar hardware and software supplier, Luminar Technologies, has struck a deal with Intel company, Mobileye, to supply Luminar lidar for the company’s Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Series solution in its next phase of driverless car development and testing.
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosWürth Elektronik Virtual Conference WE meet @ digital days 2020 From 1st to 3rd of December (each from 8 am to 6 pm) Würth Elektronik organizes the virtual conference "WE meet @ digital days 2020" with an extensive program of comprehensive technical presentations. The virtual conference offers technical and technology presentations on applications and design-in support - all with an interactive question-and-answer part. In addition, experts from the component manufacturer will be presenting many new products from the Passive & Electromechanical Components, Power Modules & Optoelectronics, Automotive, Frequency Products and Wireless Connectivity & Sensors divisions in English live presentations. Those interested can find the program and free registration for the three-day online forum at www.we-online.com/digital-days. The sessions can be attended individually.
Farnell boosts safety and hygiene portfolio with AMETEK Land AMETEK Land boasts a comprehensive range of non-contact temperature monitors and analysers including the new VIRALERT 3 Human Body Temperature Screening System for back-to-work safety checks.
SK hynix & Robert Bosch invests in memory startup Ferroelectric Memory GmbH (FMC), a developer of ferroelectric hafnium oxide memory technology, has completed a USD 20 million Series B funding.
Sponsored content by VECTOR BLUE HUBDesign and manufacturing - services under one roof Today Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) companies need to respond with a services that deliver real value to the customer and invest their money wisely. Keeping the services under one roof represents a smart approach, where the customer benefits by being served better, faster and cost effective.
Synopsys acquires precision optical measurements provider Synopsys has acquired Light Tec, a provider of optical scattering measurements and measurement equipment.
TSMC gets 'OK' in Phoenix City officials in Phoenix, Arizona, authorised a development agreement with chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.
North American semi equipment industry show strong results in October North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.64 billion in billings worldwide in October 2020 (three-month average basis), according to SEMI.
Sponsored content by CMLHow Prepared Are You for Geometric Dimensioning & Tolerance? One of the biggest challenges that PCB manufacturers face, though it may seem simple but is often overlooked: missing essential information that describes the product. The purpose of PCB drawings is to visualize the representation of a product completely and precisely for production. The PCB drawings today appear more like mechanical drawings for engines rather than for electronic components. Changing a drawing is not a big problem, but to change it when it is already released in production, can create considerable extra expenditures due to delay in production and wrong material selection. However, these problems can be easily avoided.
Camtek receives over $20M in orders for inspection & metrology systems The company says that the orders come from several different manufacturers and that the orders reinforces the outlook for the first half of 2021.
A2 Global Electronics achieves AS9120 quality certification A2 Global Electronics + Solutions, the combined company of America II and Advanced MP, has received the AS9120 Rev B quality management system certification from the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE).
Samsung Semiconductor Europe completes relocation to new office With its new EMEA HQ in Munich, Samsung Semiconductor Europe aims to bring the company closer to key customers and tech talent in the area.
Infineon expands supply base for silicon carbide Infineon Technologies and GT Advanced Technologies (GTAT) have signed a supply agreement for silicon carbide (SiC) boules. The contract has an initial term of five years.
Synopsys acquires in-chip monitoring solutions company Synopsys has acquired Moortec, a provider of in-chip monitoring technology specialising in process, voltage and temperature (PVT) sensors.
Mediatek to acquire assets relating to power management from Intel Mediatek will, via its Richtek Technology subsidiary, acquire assets related to the power management solutions product line sold under the Enpirion brand owned by Intel for USD 85 million.
German component distribution market is still waiting for growth 'vaccine' German component distribution (according to FBDi e.V.) shrinks by 11.9% in the second quarter 2020. Orders are down 8%. Slight sequential recovery, but no massive signs of improvement.
Teledyne e2v to supply sensors and detectors to Copernicus Sentinel satellites UK-based Teledyne e2v will supply image sensors and detectors to the recently announced grouped proposal of the European Space Agency’s (ESA) industrial policy committee to place six Copernicus Sentinel satellite missions in space.
SkyWater finds partners to enable open source ASIC manufacturing US pure play semiconductor foundry, SkyWater Technology, along side semiconductor crowdsourcing platform Efabless, announces a Google partnership to enable open source manufacturing of custom ASICs.
AN AEC-Q101 qualified 60V MOSFET in the PowerPAK SO-8L Dual asymmetric package Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. introduced an AEC-Q101 qualified n-channel 60 V MOSFET that is the industry's first such device in the PowerPAK® SO-8L dual asymmetric package.Load more news