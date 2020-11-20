© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Synopsys acquires precision optical measurements provider

Synopsys has acquired Light Tec, a provider of optical scattering measurements and measurement equipment.

The transaction will see the combination of Synopsys' optical design software tools with Light Tec's solutions, which will expand customer access to precision light scattering data for materials and media used in optical systems. The terms of the deal are not being disclosed. Understanding the way light interacts with surfaces is a key part of successful optical product development. Light scattering data provides designers with real, accurate information to predict how light reflects and transmits in an optical system. It is used to obtain high-precision simulation results for a wide range of applications such as optical sensors, displays, semiconductors, and luminaires. Light scattering data is also important for demonstrating optical product spectral behavior in photorealistic renderings. This acquisition enables Synopsys to continuously augment the materials and media software libraries provided in their optical software products for faster, physics-based system modeling. Customers are able to save time and decrease product development costs by having instant access to these libraries, rather than characterizing materials or media manually, or paying for a third-party service to perform measurements. "Light Tec's proven optical measurement capabilities provide our customers with robust new tools for high-accuracy optical product simulations and visualizations," says Dr. Howard Ko, general manager of Synopsys' Silicon Engineering Group, in a press release. "The acquisition of Light Tec demonstrates our commitment to helping designers meet demanding optical system requirements, speed product development and save R&D costs."