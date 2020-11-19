© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Camtek receives over $20M in orders for inspection & metrology systems

The company says that the orders come from several different manufacturers and that the orders reinforces the outlook for the first half of 2021.

Camtek says that it has, over a rather short period, received orders totaling over USD 20 million for the inspection and metrology of Advanced Packaging, Compound Semiconductors, CMOS Image Sensors and RF devices from several Semiconductors manufacturers. These orders are expected to be delivered during the first half of 2021. Rafi Amit, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We continue to gain business momentum in the industry's fastest growing segments, including the Advanced Packaging, Compound Semiconductors, CMOS Image Sensors and RF devices (driven by 5G). These orders reinforce our outlook for the first half of 2021 which we provided with our third quarter results."