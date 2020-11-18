© Infineon Business | November 18, 2020
Infineon expands supply base for silicon carbide
Infineon Technologies and GT Advanced Technologies (GTAT) have signed a supply agreement for silicon carbide (SiC) boules. The contract has an initial term of five years.
With this supply contract, the German semiconductor manufacturer adds a further element to secure its growing base material demand in this area. SiC is the basis for power semiconductors that are particularly efficient, robust, and cost-effective at the system level. "We are seeing a steadily increasing demand for SiC-based switches, especially for industrial applications," says Peter Wawer, President of Infineon’s Industrial Power Control Division, in a press release. "However, it has become clear that the automotive sector is quickly following suit. With the supply agreement we have now concluded, we ensure that we will be able to meet the rapidly growing demand of our customers with a diversified supplier base. GTAT’s high-quality boules will provide an additional source for competitive SiC wafers fulfilling the best-in-class material standards now and in the future. This supports our ambitious SiC growth plans, making good use of our existing in-house technologies and core competencies in thin-wafer manufacturing.” “We are very excited to enter into a long-term supply agreement with Infineon,” adds Greg Knight, President and CEO of GT Advanced Technologies. “GTAT will enable Infineon to achieve a secure high-quality internal SiC wafer supply by applying their proprietary thin-wafer technology to GTAT’s crystal. The growth of SiC device adoption is tied largely to the aggressive cost down of the substrate, and this agreement is a significant step towards achieving that goal.” SiC has mainly been used up to now in photovoltaic inverters, industrial power supplies, and the charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. This is where the advantages of SiC at the system level, compared to classical silicon solutions, have already come into play. Other industrial applications such as uninterruptible power supplies and variable-speed drives are increasingly making use of the new semiconductor technology. In addition, electric vehicles show potential for application options, including the main inverters for the drive train and onboard battery charging units.
Synopsys acquires in-chip monitoring solutions company Synopsys has acquired Moortec, a provider of in-chip monitoring technology specialising in process, voltage and temperature (PVT) sensors.
Mediatek to acquire assets relating to power management from Intel Mediatek will, via its Richtek Technology subsidiary, acquire assets related to the power management solutions product line sold under the Enpirion brand owned by Intel for USD 85 million.
German component distribution market is still waiting for growth 'vaccine' German component distribution (according to FBDi e.V.) shrinks by 11.9% in the second quarter 2020. Orders are down 8%. Slight sequential recovery, but no massive signs of improvement.
Teledyne e2v to supply sensors and detectors to Copernicus Sentinel satellites UK-based Teledyne e2v will supply image sensors and detectors to the recently announced grouped proposal of the European Space Agency’s (ESA) industrial policy committee to place six Copernicus Sentinel satellite missions in space.
SkyWater finds partners to enable open source ASIC manufacturing US pure play semiconductor foundry, SkyWater Technology, along side semiconductor crowdsourcing platform Efabless, announces a Google partnership to enable open source manufacturing of custom ASICs.
AN AEC-Q101 qualified 60V MOSFET in the PowerPAK SO-8L Dual asymmetric package Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. introduced an AEC-Q101 qualified n-channel 60 V MOSFET that is the industry's first such device in the PowerPAK® SO-8L dual asymmetric package.
Union calls for continued strike at STMicro’s French operations On the fifth of November, three of the main French STMicro unions (CAD, CFDT and CGT) went on strike following the company’s decision not to grant employees a salary increase this year. Now the union is asking STMicro’s CEO to clarify the situation while calling for the strike to continue.
Western Digital to invest hundreds of millions to boost capacity in Malaysia The US data storage manufacturer has decided to invest an additional MYR 2.3 billion (EUR 472 million) to upgrade its facilities and boost its production capacity in Malaysia.
Qualcomm receives government ‘Ok’ to supply 4G chips to Huawei The US chip company has received a license from the US government to sell, among other products, 4G mobile phone chips to Huawei.
Yageo breaks ground on new factory and opens new joint R&D centres Yageo Corporation is keeping busy. The company has broken ground on its third plant in Kaohsiung Dafa Industrial Park, in Taiwan – and held a grand opening of Yageo Group-National Cheng Kung University Joint R&D Centers.
Infineon introduces optimized Wi-Fi 4 solution with next generation WPA3 Security Infineon Technologies AG has expanded its portfolio of cost-effective, high performance and secured IoT solutions with one of the industry’s only dedicated Wi-Fi 4 solutions to deliver the latest WPA3 security standard.
Japanese manufacturer to set up operations in Texas The company is investing USD 13 million and creating up to 70 new jobs in the process as it set up a manufacturing operation to produce fluid control components for the semiconductor industry.
US chipmaker invests €78 million in new Irish R&D centre The multimillion-euro four-year investment is expected to create hundreds of highly skilled engineering roles.
Kyocera to acquire 100% ownership of California-based SLD laser Kyocera Corporation has concluded an agreement with California, U.S.-based SLD Laser (formally named Soraa Laser Diode, Inc.) to acquire 100% ownership of SLD Laser.
Mouser Electronics expands HQ with new building The distributor says it is opening a new Customer Service Center building, entirely devoted to customer service and support, at its corporate headquarters in Mansfield, Texas.
AIM Solder adds new manufacturing facility in Malaysia The manufacturer of solder assembly materials has just added a new ISO 9001 certified facility in Malaysia to its network.
Infineon reports strong fourth quarter – cautiously optimistic about new fiscal year For the first time, Infineon’s figures includes a full quarter’s contribution from Cypress Semiconductor, which the German company acquired back in April.
Manz sells its shares in Talus to finance further growth Lam Research Corporation will acquire Manz's 80.5% share in Talus Manufacturing for a sum in the mid double-digit million-euro range. The company will use the proceed to invest in the expansion of its core business.
Gowanda completes expansion of its DYCO Electronics facility Gowanda Components Group has completed a nearly 50% expansion at its DYCO Electronics facility in Hornell, New York.
TSMC to set up Arizona subsidiary with $3.5 billion capital It was back in May earlier this year that it was confirmed that the semiconductor giant was planning to build and operate a manufacturing fab in Arizona, US. Now, the company is taking the next step in the project.
Prodigy Technovations announces new Logic Analyzer for embedded interfaces Bangalore, India based Prodigy Technovations Pvt. Ltd announces an innovative Logic Analyzer for Embedded Interfaces to address the design Verification, Validation and testing challenges faced by Embedded design teams.
Ayar Labs raises $35M as interest in optical I/O grows Ayar Labs managed to raise USD 35 million as it completed a Series B financing co-led by Downing Ventures and BlueSky Capital. New investors include Applied Ventures, LLC, Castor Ventures, Downing Ventures (U.K.), and SGInnovate (Singapore).