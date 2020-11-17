© /nimg/Chip/

Teledyne e2v to supply sensors and detectors to Copernicus Sentinel satellites

UK-based Teledyne e2v will supply image sensors and detectors to the recently announced grouped proposal of the European Space Agency’s (ESA) industrial policy committee to place six Copernicus Sentinel satellite missions in space.

As the sensor partner for Thales Alenia Space, the UK team will develop, manufacture and supply variants of their Capella CMOS visible image sensor from Chelmsford. These new Teledyne e2v CMOS image sensors, designed for space applications, feature a large area resolution of 2048x2048, 10µm pixels, are radiation tolerant, operating in the UV-NIR wavelengths. The CO2I and NO2 sensors are part of a four-sensor CO2M instrument. The Copernicus Anthropogenic Carbon Dioxide Monitoring (CO2M) mission will carry a near-infrared (NIR) and shortwave-infrared (SWIR) spectrometer to measure atmospheric carbon dioxide produced by human activity. Thales Alenia Space has signed a EUR 72 million first tranche contract with OHB System, prime contractor, to develop the payload for the two CO2M satellites. The CO2M mission is part of the expansion of the Copernicus Space Component programme of the European Space Agency, ESA, in partnership with the European Commission. “The award of this new contract is a proud moment for our team. Our investment in our UK-based fab and the continued development of visible and infrared detector capabilities are testament to the critical support we provide in support of important missions emanating from the UK and the European market,” says Miles Adcock, President Space & Quantum at Teledyne e2v in a press release.