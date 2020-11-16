© Qualcomm Business | November 16, 2020
Qualcomm receives government ‘Ok’ to supply 4G chips to Huawei
The US chip company has received a license from the US government to sell, among other products, 4G mobile phone chips to Huawei.
This is an exemption to trade restrictions imposed that has been imposed by the US. Qualcomm, along side other US-based semiconductor companies, have been forced to stop selling to the Chinese telecom giant since September when the trade restrictions took affect. Now, Qualcomm confirms to Reuters that it has received a license to supply certain products to the Chinese company. “We received a license for a number of products, which includes some 4G products,” a Qualcomm spokeswoman told Reuters. The spokeswoman declined to detail further on the specific product that the company is allowed to supply to Huawei, but did however say that they are related to mobile devices. The Chinese company has in the past been a relatively small chip customer for the US manufacturer. Huawei has mainly used its own chips for its flagship phones and turned to Qualcomm for its lower-priced models. However, the Chinese companies potential and ability to design its on chips had hit a bump since September as the US trade restrictions also block access to design software and fabrication equipment for the company, the Reuters reports continues. It has previously been reported that industry analysts believe Huawei’s stockpile of chips – acquired before the ban – could potentially run out early next year, severely affecting its smartphone business.
Union calls for continued strike at STMicro’s French operations On the fifth of November, three of the main French STMicro unions (CAD, CFDT and CGT) went on strike following the company’s decision not to grant employees a salary increase this year. Now the union is asking STMicro’s CEO to clarify the situation while calling for the strike to continue.
Western Digital to invest hundreds of millions to boost capacity in Malaysia The US data storage manufacturer has decided to invest an additional MYR 2.3 billion (EUR 472 million) to upgrade its facilities and boost its production capacity in Malaysia.
Qualcomm receives government ‘Ok’ to supply 4G chips to Huawei The US chip company has received a license from the US government to sell, among other products, 4G mobile phone chips to Huawei.
Yageo breaks ground on new factory and opens new joint R&D centres Yageo Corporation is keeping busy. The company has broken ground on its third plant in Kaohsiung Dafa Industrial Park, in Taiwan – and held a grand opening of Yageo Group-National Cheng Kung University Joint R&D Centers.
Sponsored content by KyzenThe Basics of Cleaning Series – Why Clean? Why clean? In most manufacturing operations, cleaning is an afterthought or something done only when strictly necessary. Most people automatically think about PCB cleaning in electronics manufacturing, but cleaning in electronics assembly operations encompasses much more than just PCBs.
Infineon introduces optimized Wi-Fi 4 solution with next generation WPA3 Security Infineon Technologies AG has expanded its portfolio of cost-effective, high performance and secured IoT solutions with one of the industry’s only dedicated Wi-Fi 4 solutions to deliver the latest WPA3 security standard.
Japanese manufacturer to set up operations in Texas The company is investing USD 13 million and creating up to 70 new jobs in the process as it set up a manufacturing operation to produce fluid control components for the semiconductor industry.
US chipmaker invests €78 million in new Irish R&D centre The multimillion-euro four-year investment is expected to create hundreds of highly skilled engineering roles.
Kyocera to acquire 100% ownership of California-based SLD laser Kyocera Corporation has concluded an agreement with California, U.S.-based SLD Laser (formally named Soraa Laser Diode, Inc.) to acquire 100% ownership of SLD Laser.
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosWürth Elektronik Virtual Conference WE meet @ digital days 2020 From 1st to 3rd of December (each from 8 am to 6 pm) Würth Elektronik organizes the virtual conference "WE meet @ digital days 2020" with an extensive program of comprehensive technical presentations. The virtual conference offers technical and technology presentations on applications and design-in support - all with an interactive question-and-answer part. In addition, experts from the component manufacturer will be presenting many new products from the Passive & Electromechanical Components, Power Modules & Optoelectronics, Automotive, Frequency Products and Wireless Connectivity & Sensors divisions in English live presentations. Those interested can find the program and free registration for the three-day online forum at www.we-online.com/digital-days. The sessions can be attended individually.
Mouser Electronics expands HQ with new building The distributor says it is opening a new Customer Service Center building, entirely devoted to customer service and support, at its corporate headquarters in Mansfield, Texas.
AIM Solder adds new manufacturing facility in Malaysia The manufacturer of solder assembly materials has just added a new ISO 9001 certified facility in Malaysia to its network.
Infineon reports strong fourth quarter – cautiously optimistic about new fiscal year For the first time, Infineon’s figures includes a full quarter’s contribution from Cypress Semiconductor, which the German company acquired back in April.
Manz sells its shares in Talus to finance further growth Lam Research Corporation will acquire Manz's 80.5% share in Talus Manufacturing for a sum in the mid double-digit million-euro range. The company will use the proceed to invest in the expansion of its core business.
Sponsored content by JBCJBC introduces the new JNASE the only Hot Air Station to rework SMT with maximum precision. JNASE is the perfect tool to rework any size of SMD - as small as 01005 - with high precision. It is the best option to suit all requirements without affecting nearby components.
The station includes a Pick & Place to position and remove components with high precision.
Gowanda completes expansion of its DYCO Electronics facility Gowanda Components Group has completed a nearly 50% expansion at its DYCO Electronics facility in Hornell, New York.
TSMC to set up Arizona subsidiary with $3.5 billion capital It was back in May earlier this year that it was confirmed that the semiconductor giant was planning to build and operate a manufacturing fab in Arizona, US. Now, the company is taking the next step in the project.
Prodigy Technovations announces new Logic Analyzer for embedded interfaces Bangalore, India based Prodigy Technovations Pvt. Ltd announces an innovative Logic Analyzer for Embedded Interfaces to address the design Verification, Validation and testing challenges faced by Embedded design teams.
Ayar Labs raises $35M as interest in optical I/O grows Ayar Labs managed to raise USD 35 million as it completed a Series B financing co-led by Downing Ventures and BlueSky Capital. New investors include Applied Ventures, LLC, Castor Ventures, Downing Ventures (U.K.), and SGInnovate (Singapore).
Neonode and Finetek sign value-added reseller agreement Neonode says it has signed a value-added reseller agreement with Finetek, a company active in the small and medium display market, to promote and sell Neonode sensor products in South Korea.
Helios expands electronic controls technology via acquisition Helios Technologies, a provider of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, has completed its acquisition of BWG Holdings I Corp. (operating as Balboa Water Group) for USD 218.5 million from investment funds affiliated with AEA Investors LP.
Hectronic inks deal with two new display suppliers In the future, the Swedish embedded company’s display solutions will be supplied by Japanese KOE and Taiwanese MWT.
Blaize names NSITEXE as authorised sales representative in Japan Blaize has launched its AI Edge Computing products in the Japanese market and announced that NSITEXE, a DENSO subsidiary, as a designated authorised sales representative for Blaize products in Japan.
Osram manages to keep operating margin stable during 2020 Osram has come through the Year of Corona rather well thanks to early and efficient measures. “We acted early and consistently. We have protected both our employees and our production. This has paid off. Our free cash flow was positive in the last fiscal year at twelve million euros. We are particularly proud of this,” said Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
To feed the demand for 5G RF solutions, GF and Soitec ink supply agreement GlobalFoundries and Soitec have entered into a multi-year supply agreement for 300mm radio frequency silicon-on-insulator (RF-SOI) wafers.
WiMi subsidiary VIYI Technology to acquire Fe-da Electronics WiMi Hologram, an AR service provider in China, says that its wholly-owned subsidiary, VIYI Technology has entered into a framework agreement to acquire 100% equity interests of Fe-da Electronics, a provider of IoT solutions based in Singapore.
Union calls for strike at STMicroelectronics The French union CAD is questioning the management of STMicroelectronics following a decision not to grant employees a salary increase this year. As a response to the decision the union is calls for a strike.Load more news
Most Read
- US chipmaker invests €78 million in new Irish R&D centre
- TSMC to set up Arizona subsidiary with $3.5 billion capital
- AIM Solder adds new manufacturing facility in Malaysia
- Mouser Electronics expands HQ with new building
- Hella to expands its electronics plant in Lithuania - adding hundreds of new jobs