© Yageo

Yageo breaks ground on new factory and opens new joint R&D centres

Yageo Corporation is keeping busy. The company has broken ground on its third plant in Kaohsiung Dafa Industrial Park, in Taiwan – and held a grand opening of Yageo Group-National Cheng Kung University Joint R&D Centers.

In order to meed the needs of the market and to secure the growth of long-term orders, Yageo has continued to expand the production capacity of high-end products in Taiwan. In addition to its third factory in Kaohsiung Dafa Industrial Park, the company says it will also expand investment in its current factories located in Kaohsiung Dashe, Nanzih, and Dafa district, to respond and to reduce the potential impact of the global trade dispute and pandemic. Furthermore, to ensure the company's long-term growth in business, Yageo Group and National Cheng Kung University have established joint R&D centres by combining with project plans of the Ministry of Science and Technology, to invest in the development of advanced passive components and strengthen the cooperation of industry practices and academic talents. The company will keep expanding its global footprint and upgrading its R&D and production facilities in Taiwan by consolidating the its expertise in key electronic components from Yageo, KEMET, Pulse, Tong Hsing, Chilisin, and Kaimei.