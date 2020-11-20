Products | November 20, 2020
Kontron FlatClient MAR for maritime applications
Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT/Embedded Computing Technology (ECT), now offers a Panel PC for maritime applications: the FlatClient MAR.
The FlatClient MAR is DNV GL- and IEC60945/IACS E10-compliant and can therefore be used in national and international shipping, marine engineering structures and offshore wind farms. The new Panel PC is designed to withstand extreme environmental conditions such as temperature fluctuations, strong vibrations and jets of water. Thanks to its excellent graphics performance, it guarantees, for example, detailed map displays and very good readability even in difficult lighting conditions. The FlatClient MAR is designed for command bridge and control room applications with installation in control cabinets, consoles or control desks. The HMI is operated via a capacitive multi-touch screen and is equipped with different Intel® x86 processors that enable variable performance. The FlatClient MAR series is available in six display sizes ranging from 10.1" to 21.5". Its glare-free and completely flush glass front, a maximum resolution of 1920×1080 and a brightness of up to 500 cd/m², as well as (remotely) controllable backlighting ensure excellent readability and clear visibility. The front panel, which is shielded according to protection class IP65, is protected against dust and water jets and can be easily cleaned. The metal housing withstands the extreme environmental conditions in maritime applications and is tested according to IEC 60068-2-52 (salt water spray test). A sophisticated cooling concept and economical system components allow for completely fanless and maintenance-free operation. The nominal supply voltage is 24V with a wide tolerance range of -25% to +30%. This already enables interference-free operation; the additional galvanic isolation of the input converter further improves the interference sensitivity. Each device can be configured with a variable memory of up to 16 GB and an SSD with up to 512 GB. At least 2x GbE and 4 USB interfaces are available as standard interfaces. Display interfaces are also available for connecting additional display units, e.g. for maintenance purposes. Further I/Os such as serial interfaces (RS232, RS422, RS485), CAN and RFID can be configured. Furthermore, the devices can be modified for a customer-specific branding.
Synopsys acquires precision optical measurements provider Synopsys has acquired Light Tec, a provider of optical scattering measurements and measurement equipment.
TSMC gets 'OK' in Phoenix City officials in Phoenix, Arizona, authorised a development agreement with chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.
North American semi equipment industry show strong results in October North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.64 billion in billings worldwide in October 2020 (three-month average basis), according to SEMI.
Camtek receives over $20M in orders for inspection & metrology systems The company says that the orders come from several different manufacturers and that the orders reinforces the outlook for the first half of 2021.
A2 Global Electronics achieves AS9120 quality certification A2 Global Electronics + Solutions, the combined company of America II and Advanced MP, has received the AS9120 Rev B quality management system certification from the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE).
Samsung Semiconductor Europe completes relocation to new office With its new EMEA HQ in Munich, Samsung Semiconductor Europe aims to bring the company closer to key customers and tech talent in the area.
Infineon expands supply base for silicon carbide Infineon Technologies and GT Advanced Technologies (GTAT) have signed a supply agreement for silicon carbide (SiC) boules. The contract has an initial term of five years.
Synopsys acquires in-chip monitoring solutions company Synopsys has acquired Moortec, a provider of in-chip monitoring technology specialising in process, voltage and temperature (PVT) sensors.
Mediatek to acquire assets relating to power management from Intel Mediatek will, via its Richtek Technology subsidiary, acquire assets related to the power management solutions product line sold under the Enpirion brand owned by Intel for USD 85 million.
German component distribution market is still waiting for growth 'vaccine' German component distribution (according to FBDi e.V.) shrinks by 11.9% in the second quarter 2020. Orders are down 8%. Slight sequential recovery, but no massive signs of improvement.
Teledyne e2v to supply sensors and detectors to Copernicus Sentinel satellites UK-based Teledyne e2v will supply image sensors and detectors to the recently announced grouped proposal of the European Space Agency’s (ESA) industrial policy committee to place six Copernicus Sentinel satellite missions in space.
SkyWater finds partners to enable open source ASIC manufacturing US pure play semiconductor foundry, SkyWater Technology, along side semiconductor crowdsourcing platform Efabless, announces a Google partnership to enable open source manufacturing of custom ASICs.
AN AEC-Q101 qualified 60V MOSFET in the PowerPAK SO-8L Dual asymmetric package Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. introduced an AEC-Q101 qualified n-channel 60 V MOSFET that is the industry's first such device in the PowerPAK® SO-8L dual asymmetric package.
Union calls for continued strike at STMicro’s French operations On the fifth of November, three of the main French STMicro unions (CAD, CFDT and CGT) went on strike following the company’s decision not to grant employees a salary increase this year. Now the union is asking STMicro’s CEO to clarify the situation while calling for the strike to continue.
Western Digital to invest hundreds of millions to boost capacity in Malaysia The US data storage manufacturer has decided to invest an additional MYR 2.3 billion (EUR 472 million) to upgrade its facilities and boost its production capacity in Malaysia.
Qualcomm receives government ‘Ok’ to supply 4G chips to Huawei The US chip company has received a license from the US government to sell, among other products, 4G mobile phone chips to Huawei.
Yageo breaks ground on new factory and opens new joint R&D centres Yageo Corporation is keeping busy. The company has broken ground on its third plant in Kaohsiung Dafa Industrial Park, in Taiwan – and held a grand opening of Yageo Group-National Cheng Kung University Joint R&D Centers.
Infineon introduces optimized Wi-Fi 4 solution with next generation WPA3 Security Infineon Technologies AG has expanded its portfolio of cost-effective, high performance and secured IoT solutions with one of the industry’s only dedicated Wi-Fi 4 solutions to deliver the latest WPA3 security standard.
Japanese manufacturer to set up operations in Texas The company is investing USD 13 million and creating up to 70 new jobs in the process as it set up a manufacturing operation to produce fluid control components for the semiconductor industry.
US chipmaker invests €78 million in new Irish R&D centre The multimillion-euro four-year investment is expected to create hundreds of highly skilled engineering roles.
Kyocera to acquire 100% ownership of California-based SLD laser Kyocera Corporation has concluded an agreement with California, U.S.-based SLD Laser (formally named Soraa Laser Diode, Inc.) to acquire 100% ownership of SLD Laser.Load more news
