Intelliconnect 2.9mm and SMA connector range now includes solderless version

Intelliconnect (Europe) Ltd, the UK based specialist manufacturer of RF and waterproof connectors and cable assemblies has extended its popular range of 2.9mm and SMA connectors with the addition of a solderless version which offers customers faster assembly time and field replaceable connectivity.

This is a product release announcement by Intelliconnect (Europe) Ltd.. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

SMA semi-precision coaxial RF connectors offer a minimal connector interface for coaxial cable with a screw-type coupling mechanism. The connectors have a 50 Ω impedance and are designed for use from DC (0 Hz) to 18 GHz. Popular applications include microwave systems, hand-held radio and mobile telephone antennas, and more recently with Wi-Fi antenna systems and USB software-defined radio dongles. They are also commonly used in radio astronomy, particularly at higher frequencies (5 GHz+). Intelliconnect offer a standard range of bulkhead and panel mount connectors, including a waterproof version and right-angle adapters. The arrival of their award-winning range of solderless, field-replaceable connectors which provide solderless attachment to semi rigid cables including .047”.085” and 0.141” types not only extends their product rang but also opens up new markets including medical, defence, space, industrial and cryogenics. Cryogenic electronics is a fast-growing, cutting-edge market which includes quantum computing, medical and research applications. The Intelliconnect stainless-steel solderless 2.9mm and SMA connectors have been designed for applications where reliability, durability, robustness and high-frequency performance are very important. Key features include faster assembly time, high repeatability, guaranteed equivalent performance to solder connection, no special tooling required, cable retention force similar to soldered versions and field replaceable connectivity in the event of wear or damage to the connector. Roy Philips, managing Director of Intelliconnect (Europe), comments, “SMA connectors have a very wide range of applications and our new solderless connectors provide customers with a very useful alternative to conventional types for assembling connectors to 0.085"(RG405) and 0.141" cables with no loss in performance or reliability. Solderless assembly speeds manufacture and facilitates field replacement in the event of wear or damage to the connector.” Intelliconnect (Europe) Ltd manufactures a wide range of standard and custom RF connectors and components, including waterproof and fast turnaround custom designs which are undertaken without NRE charges to their customers. Intelliconnect also manufacture a large range of coaxial adaptors to facilitate inter-series connection and gender change etc. In addition to conventional custom cable assemblies Intelliconnect's cryogenic cables and components work to 2 K (-271.15°C) and are ideally suited to a wide range of applications including quantum computing, test and measurement, instrumentation, medical and material research and cryogenic systems including dilution refrigerators, superconducting magnet systems, low temperature detector systems, infrared array systems. More information is available here https://intelliconnect.co.uk/component-catalogue/ or call +44(0)1245 347145, email sales@intelliconnect.co.uk or visit www.intelliconnect.co.uk