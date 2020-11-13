© Qualcomm

US chipmaker invests €78 million in new Irish R&D centre

The multimillion-euro four-year investment is expected to create hundreds of highly skilled engineering roles.

Qualcomm Technologies, a wholly-owned Qualcomm subsidiary, will establish a Research and Development facility in Cork City. The project, is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland, a semi-state body promoting Foreign Direct Investment into Ireland, a press release from the Irish Government reads. “We are excited about the new workplace in Penrose Dock. Not only are the offices state of the art, but they also have specially purposed and designed labs to enable continued ground-breaking security and validation work,” says Ajay Bawale, VP, Engineering, Qualcomm Technologies. Qualcomm Technologies’ local affiliate moved into the new 4’600 square metre facility at Penrose Dock in Cork City Centre in October and is recruiting for roles in the ASIC areas of Digital, Analog, Machine Learning, Automotive, CAD, Automation, System Validation, Advanced Design for new Technologies and Software Engineering using leading-edge technologies to work on the next generation of ASIC Chips. “This is really welcome news for Cork. Ireland is known for being one of the leading Research, Development and Innovation locations in the world and today’s announcement is further evidence of our strength in this area,” says Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, in the release “This announcement from Qualcomm to invest €78m to establish a new Research and Development centre in Cork, is expected to create hundreds of highly-skilled roles over the next four years. Our skilled and talented workforce allows companies like Qualcomm to embed and grow their operations here. I wish them every success with their expansion plans,” the minister concludes