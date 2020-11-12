© Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics expands HQ with new building

The distributor says it is opening a new Customer Service Center building, entirely devoted to customer service and support, at its corporate headquarters in Mansfield, Texas.

“Mouser has been fortunate to see strong growth over the last several years, and we need more space for more people to provide our signature customer service,” says Coby Kleinjan, Vice President of Americas Customer Service and Sales, in a press release. “The idea is to allow room for additional staffing while boosting efficiency and collaboration. This additional capacity will strengthen our efforts to provide best-in-class customer service across the board.” Even if the building is completely brand new, the company is still thinking about the future, as the new – two-story – 50’000 square foot building can be expanded to 100’000 square feet to meet demand. Including the new Customer Service Center building, Mouser offers 27 customer support locations across three continents providing support in local language and time zones.