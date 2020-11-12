© manz

Manz sells its shares in Talus to finance further growth

Lam Research Corporation will acquire Manz's 80.5% share in Talus Manufacturing for a sum in the mid double-digit million-euro range. The company will use the proceed to invest in the expansion of its core business.

U.S. based supplier of wafer fabrication equipment, Lam Research Corporation, will acquire the interest in Talus Manufacturing Ltd. held by Manz Taiwan Ltd. Lam Research Corporation's interest in Talus Manufacturing Ltd. had previously amounted to 19.5%. By exercising the contractually agreed call option, Lam Research will acquire the remaining 80.5%. The exact date from which the acquisition will be legally effective is still subject to regulatory approvals in Taiwan. The agreed selling price has not been specified further than being in the mid double-digit million-euro range. Manz says that the proceeds are to be invested in the expansion of the growing Energy Storage segment, aimed at strengthening its core business. Talus Manufacturing started operations in Taiwan in 2016 and has since been managed within the Contract Manufacturing segment. As a "Global Refurbishment Center", the company focuses on the modernisation and refurbishment of existing equipment for the production of semiconductors. An average annual growth rate of around 125% since Talus Manufacturing was founded reflects the successful cooperation between Manz and Lam Research. “With Talus Manufacturing, we can look back on a successful cooperation with Lam Research in Taiwan, which was reflected not only in the company's positive earnings growth. Since its inception in 2016, the value of our share in Talus Manufacturing has increased significantly. The resulting one-off effect on earnings therefore enables us to invest even more heavily in our strategic core business and to exploit existing growth opportunities even more efficiently,” says Martin Drasch, Manz AG's CEO, in a press release.