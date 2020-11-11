© Gowanda Components Group

Gowanda completes expansion of its DYCO Electronics facility

Gowanda Components Group has completed a nearly 50% expansion at its DYCO Electronics facility in Hornell, New York.

The 12’000 square foot expansion will help the company address market demand for its products, enhance work flow and improve operational efficiency. “We manufacture custom components and assemblies for the rail industry, so size and scale were important drivers for this expansion,” says Greg Georgek, President of DYCO Electronics, in a press release. “In addition, we’ve seen growth in our overall custom manufacturing business in recent years – with projections for that to continue – as our customers have increased their outsourcing of more assemblies to DYCO.” DYCO focuses on custom solutions for aerospace, military, space, medical and industrial applications, in addition to providing solutions for rail transportation. “GCG has been strategically focused on having its component and assembly manufacturing be USA-based for decades, long before it recently became popular to do so,” says the CEO of GCG, Don McElheny. “GCG’s investment in the expansion of DYCO Electronics is yet another example of our commitment to this strategy.”