Hectronic inks deal with two new display suppliers

In the future, the Swedish embedded company’s display solutions will be supplied by Japanese KOE and Taiwanese MWT.

A majority of Hectronics customers require custom solutions, so it was of great importance to find a supplier with a wide range of displays and the ability to make modifications and customizations to suite the customers’ requests. "Both KOE and MWT are suppliers with great industrial focus. Quality, stability, and customizations are key to them. And that is just what we are looking for in a supplier," says Anders Rundqvist, Director of Sales at Hectronic, in a press release. Today, displays are included in a major part of the solutions Hectronic develops. The environments these displays will be operating in are getting harsher and require displays with higher IP certifications that are suited for more demanding conditions. Along with a bigger request for displays, the demands on quality and durability are also increasing. "The market for custom display and touch screen solution has significantly increased the last decade. Displays are a big and important part of Hectronics offer and will undoubtedly continue to be so in the future," Anders Rundqvist concludes.