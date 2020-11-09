© gualtiero boffi dreamstime.com

Blaize names NSITEXE as authorised sales representative in Japan

Blaize has launched its AI Edge Computing products in the Japanese market and announced that NSITEXE, a DENSO subsidiary, as a designated authorised sales representative for Blaize products in Japan.

Blaize is delivering AI computing hardware and software products built to overcome today’s unmet requirements for compute and productisation of AI applications at the edge. The Blaize Pathfinder and Xplorer platforms coupled with the Blaize AI Software Suite enable developers to usher in a new era of more practical and commercially viable edge AI products across a wide range of edge use cases and industries. The Blaize team in Japan includes business development and field engineering staff to serve the Japanese market of strategically important early adopters of AI edge computing solutions. NSITEXE and Blaize have collaborated on technology since 2017. Now as an authorized sales representative, NSITEXE will sell Blaize products, support and supply chain management services. “Japan is a very important region for Blaize, where we have been well received and have enjoyed working closely with early customers for several years,” says Dinakar Munagala, CEO of Blaize. “Japanese firms lead the way in innovation and are some of the first adopters of AI technology across multiple industries.” "NSITEXE has been building a long-term relationship with Blaize, as an investor and a customer. We are now pleased that this relationship is growing to the next level, with NSITEXE becoming a designated sales representative of Blaize products in Japan,” says Yukihide Niimi,