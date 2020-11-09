© Osram

Osram manages to keep operating margin stable during 2020

Osram has come through the Year of Corona rather well thanks to early and efficient measures. “We acted early and consistently. We have protected both our employees and our production. This has paid off. Our free cash flow was positive in the last fiscal year at twelve million euros. We are particularly proud of this,” said Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.