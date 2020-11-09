© Osram Business | November 09, 2020
Osram manages to keep operating margin stable during 2020
Osram has come through the Year of Corona rather well thanks to early and efficient measures. “We acted early and consistently. We have protected both our employees and our production. This has paid off. Our free cash flow was positive in the last fiscal year at twelve million euros. We are particularly proud of this,” said Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Despite a comparable revenue decline of almost 14%, the adjusted EBITDA margin remained stable at the previous year’s level of over 8%. The measures taken have all progressed as planned. The net result has been impacted by the fall in revenue due to the crisis, the planned costs for the transformation and for depreciation relating to the Osram Continental joint venture. However, the current trend in incoming orders for semiconductor business is positive. The semiconductor business of the Opto Semiconductors (OS) unit contributed in particular to this development. The company says that streamlining of the product portfolio has had a positive impact here. Because of corona, revenue fell by around 9% to EUR 1.34 billion, whereas the adjusted EBITDA margin climbed to more than 20%. Automotive business (AM) was more impacted by the economic effects of the pandemic. Revenue fell by 14% to EUR 1.59 billion. Adjusted EBITDA was around EUR 76 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the automotive segment as a whole was about 5%. This reflects dilution effects from Osram Continental. Its business is to be returned to the parent companies and is planned to be developed positively. Osram says that this will also significantly improve the profitability of the automotive segment. The Digital (DI) unit was even worse affected, with revenue falling by one fifth to EUR 742 million. As a result, adjusted EBITDA was negative at minus EUR 28 million. Encouraging developments in the fourth quarter The two major business segments, Opto Semiconductors and Automotive, indicate improvements in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year. Profitability increased accordingly in both segments. The Opto Semiconductors unit even achieved an adjusted EBITDA margin of roughly 22%. The company says that there was a noticeable upturn in the automotive market, which is an important one for Osram. Overall, the situation has improved significantly in the company's core markets in recent months. For the 2021 fiscal year, Osram expects comparable revenue growth of between six and ten percent, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9% to 11%, and free cash flow in the neutral to low positive double-digit million euro range. This forecast is based on the assumption that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will be overcome in the course of the fiscal year 2021.
Osram manages to keep operating margin stable during 2020 Osram has come through the Year of Corona rather well thanks to early and efficient measures. “We acted early and consistently. We have protected both our employees and our production. This has paid off. Our free cash flow was positive in the last fiscal year at twelve million euros. We are particularly proud of this,” said Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
To feed the demand for 5G RF solutions, GF and Soitec ink supply agreement GlobalFoundries and Soitec have entered into a multi-year supply agreement for 300mm radio frequency silicon-on-insulator (RF-SOI) wafers.
WiMi subsidiary VIYI Technology to acquire Fe-da Electronics WiMi Hologram, an AR service provider in China, says that its wholly-owned subsidiary, VIYI Technology has entered into a framework agreement to acquire 100% equity interests of Fe-da Electronics, a provider of IoT solutions based in Singapore.
Union calls for strike at STMicroelectronics The French union CAD is questioning the management of STMicroelectronics following a decision not to grant employees a salary increase this year. As a response to the decision the union is calls for a strike.
Sponsored content by ASMGlobal ASMPT survey on resilience: How electronics manufacturers want to become more crisis-proof In September, ASMPT conducted a worldwide survey of electronics manufacturers on the Covid-19 crisis and its consequences. Almost 450 companies replied. How are electronics manufacturers responding to the pandemic and what are they doing to become more resilient in the future?
Microchip Technology announces CEO Transition Microchip Technology says that its long serving CEO Steve Sanghi will transition to an Executive Chair role effective March 1, 2021.
Data respons expands to France Data Respons is expanding and launching Data Respons France. Located in Paris the company is able to access much of the European continent. And support our parent company, AKKA Technologies, and their customer base in France.
Ad
Osram shareholders vote for domination agreement with ams With 99.77% of the voting rights represented, the Osram general meeting approved a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement with ams. The required quorum of at least 75% was therefore reached.
Semiconductor fab ravished by fire for more than three days A fire broke out at Asahi Kasei Microsystem’s (AKM) semiconductor factory in Nobeoka, Miyazaki prefecture, Japan on October 20. The fire har completely shut down production and took three days to but out.
Sponsored content by congatec AGA highly reliable performance boost for the edge The new Intel Atom® x6000E Series, Intel Celeron® and Pentium® N & J processors (code name Elkhart Lake) impress with twice the graphics speed of their predecessors and 50% more multi-thread performance on up to 4 cores. congatec is now making these processors available on the 2.5-inch Pico-ITX form factor, leveraging their industrial quality for the most reliable performance boost possible.
Schurter adds computer module vendor to its line card congatec is expanding its Italian sales partner network by entering into a distribution agreement with Schurter Electronics S.p.A., a member of the Schurter Group.
New CoolSiC MOSFETs: Maintenance-free servo drives without cooling fans Infineon Technologies AG supports the robotics and automation industry in implementing maintenance-free motor drive inverters.
Skeleton Technologies raises €41.3 million in financing round Skeleton Technologies has completed a EUR 41.3 million financing round. All existing investors participated in the equity raise and were joined by notable European entrepreneurs and international investors.
Sensor manufacturer to create 266 new jobs in expansion Germany-based SICK, is planning to expand its operations in Hungary with an additional production hall and warehouse, creating 266 new jobs in the process.
Sponsored content by JBCJBC introduces the new JNASE the only Nano Hot Air Station to rework SMT with maximum precision. JNASE is the perfect tool to rework any size of SMD components - as small as 01005 - with high precision under the magnifying glass. It is the best option to suit all requirements needing not to affect any nearby components.
The station includes a Pick & Place, activated by pedal, to position and remove components with high precision.
Neonode appoints new VP of Engineering Neonode taps former Excillum executive as its new Vice President Engineering.
Huawei looking to beat US sanctions with Shanghai facility The Chinese company is reportedly working on plans for a new chip plant in Shanghai which would not use American technology – something that would enable it to secure supplier for its telecom infrastructure business even with the US sanctions.
150 new jobs to North Carolina as RF specialist expands facility Nuvotronics says it will expand its manufacturing capacity over the next five years by adding an advanced 14-inch line to its 8-inch substrate carrier line, within its 83’326 square foot manufacturing facility located adjacent to Research Triangle in Durham, North Carolina.
New Chinese R&D centre to develop and produce conductive material Following an investment of CNY 500 million (about EUR 64 million), Changzhou Fusion New Material (Fusion New Material) is planning to drastically increase the its existing production capacity of silver paste products to 100 tons per month.
Farnell inks deal with Industrial Shields to distribute open-source automation devices Farnell has entered into a new global franchise with Industrial Shields, a developer and manufacturer of industrial automation devices (PLCs and Panel PCs) based on open source hardware from Raspberry Pi and Arduino.
Marvell to acquire Inphi – accelerating growth in cloud and 5G infrastructure Marvell Technology Group and Inphi Corporation have entered into a definitive agreement under which Marvell will acquire Inphi for about USD 10 billion.
Dana invests in electronic systems and control software specialist Dana Incorporated has acquired a non-controlling stake in Pi Innovo LLC, a leader in embedded software solutions and electronics control units for the light vehicle, commercial vehicle, and off-highway markets.
Kioxia to expand 3D flash memory production via new fab Kioxia Corporation says it will start construction of a fabrication facility (Fab7) at Yokkaichi Plant in the Mie Prefecture, Japan to expand production of its proprietary 3D Flash memory BiCS FLASHTM. Construction of the new fab is expected to commence during the spring of 2021.
STMicro sets up ‘Lab-in-Fab’ to advance adoption of piezoelectric MEMS The company says it is partnering with A*STAR’s IME, a research institute in Singapore, and Japanese manufacturing-tool vendor ULVAC, to jointly setup and operate an 8-inch (200mm) R&D line focused on Piezo MEMS technology within ST’s existing manufacturing facility in Singapore.
Powell expands in Europe with new HQ, technical staff & more US-based supplier of connectors, Powell Electronics, is making a push for Europe. The company says it has strengthened its European presence by relocating to new premises in Dublin, Ireland, employing more technical staff to support design-in activities and signing new franchises agreements.
Axcelis ships multiple systems to CMOS image sensor manufacturers Axcelis Technologies, a supplier of high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, says it has shipped multiple Purion VXE and Purion EXE high energy systems to several, unnamed, CMOS image sensor manufacturers.Load more news