Microchip Technology announces CEO Transition
Microchip Technology says that its long serving CEO Steve Sanghi will transition to an Executive Chair role effective March 1, 2021.
The company's current President, Ganesh Moorthy, will step into the role of President and CEO effective March 1, 2021. Mr. Moorthy will also join the Board of Directors effective January 4, 2021. “Leading Microchip for the last 30 years has been the greatest privilege of my 42 years in the semiconductor industry” says Mr. Sanghi, in a press release. “I believe that now is the time to hand over the reins to Ganesh as my successor. I will continue in the role of Executive Chair and continue to participate in the strategic direction and growth of Microchip. At the same time, I will create more time to spend with my family and grandchildren.” Mr. Sanghi joined Microchip in February 1990 as Senior Vice president of Operations and was promoted to President to lead the company in July 1990. Microchip’s sales then were about USD 60 million and it was losing about USD 10 million per year. Mr. Sanghi is currently the longest tenured CEO in the semiconductor industry. Under Mr. Sanghi’s leadership, Microchip went public in March 1993 with annual sales of USD 89 million and a market capitalization of USD 85 million. In the last 27 years as a public company, Microchip’s net sales grew to USD 5.2 billion and its market capitalization grew to USD 28 billion. During his tenure, Microchip transformed from a small company focused on non-volatile memory products to an embedded solutions powerhouse with a broad and innovative range of solutions, as well as leadership positions in the Industrial, Datacenter, Automotive, Communications, Consumer and Aerospace and Defense markets. “I am delighted to announce that Ganesh Moorthy will become Microchip’s next CEO as we continue to pursue the significant opportunities ahead of us. I have known Ganesh for 39 years since hiring him as a new college graduate at Intel in 1981. He has a demonstrated track record of success and our proven partnership over the last 19 years at Microchip makes him my logical successor,” says Mr. Sanghi. Mr. Moorthy joined Microchip in 2001 and served as the Vice President of multiple business units. In 2006, he was promoted to Executive Vice President with expanded business unit and manufacturing responsibilities; and assumed the role of Chief Operating Officer in 2009. Mr. Moorthy has served as President and Chief Operating Officer from February 2016, and since then, he and Mr. Sanghi have jointly led Microchip. “It has been an honor and a privilege to have been part of Microchip's elite leadership team over the last 19 years. I am humbled, excited and energized to lead the next chapter of Microchip’s growth and success, while fully recognizing that the foundation of our success is our strong culture and the selfless teamwork of our over 18,000 global team members," said Ganesh Moorthy.
Union calls for strike at STMicroelectronics The French union CAD is questioning the management of STMicroelectronics following a decision not to grant employees a salary increase this year. As a response to the decision the union is calls for a strike.
Data respons expands to France Data Respons is expanding and launching Data Respons France. Located in Paris the company is able to access much of the European continent. And support our parent company, AKKA Technologies, and their customer base in France.
Osram shareholders vote for domination agreement with ams With 99.77% of the voting rights represented, the Osram general meeting approved a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement with ams. The required quorum of at least 75% was therefore reached.
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosWürth Elektronik: Isolated auxiliary power supply module for SiC MOSFET gate drivers With the WE-AGDT transformer series and corresponding reference designs, Würth Elektronik offers a bipolar and galvanically isolated high-performance power supply that is tailored to SiC-MOSFETs.
Semiconductor fab ravished by fire for more than three days A fire broke out at Asahi Kasei Microsystem’s (AKM) semiconductor factory in Nobeoka, Miyazaki prefecture, Japan on October 20. The fire har completely shut down production and took three days to but out.
Schurter adds computer module vendor to its line card congatec is expanding its Italian sales partner network by entering into a distribution agreement with Schurter Electronics S.p.A., a member of the Schurter Group.
New CoolSiC MOSFETs: Maintenance-free servo drives without cooling fans Infineon Technologies AG supports the robotics and automation industry in implementing maintenance-free motor drive inverters.
Skeleton Technologies raises €41.3 million in financing round Skeleton Technologies has completed a EUR 41.3 million financing round. All existing investors participated in the equity raise and were joined by notable European entrepreneurs and international investors.
Sponsored content by Mek (Marantz Electronics)3D AOI connectivity is exceptionally important, but what about inspection quality? 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems have become a critical component of production lines in electronics manufacturing Smart Factories as the hubs for quality control, giving valuable feedback to the production machines. But Smart Factories with AOI can only work if the AOI results are reliable…
Sensor manufacturer to create 266 new jobs in expansion Germany-based SICK, is planning to expand its operations in Hungary with an additional production hall and warehouse, creating 266 new jobs in the process.
Neonode appoints new VP of Engineering Neonode taps former Excillum executive as its new Vice President Engineering.
Huawei looking to beat US sanctions with Shanghai facility The Chinese company is reportedly working on plans for a new chip plant in Shanghai which would not use American technology – something that would enable it to secure supplier for its telecom infrastructure business even with the US sanctions.
Sponsored content by JBCJBC introduces the new JNASE the only Nano Hot Air Station to rework SMT with maximum precision. JNASE is the perfect tool to rework any size of SMD components - as small as 01005 - with high precision under the magnifying glass. It is the best option to suit all requirements needing not to affect any nearby components.
The station includes a Pick & Place, activated by pedal, to position and remove components with high precision.
150 new jobs to North Carolina as RF specialist expands facility Nuvotronics says it will expand its manufacturing capacity over the next five years by adding an advanced 14-inch line to its 8-inch substrate carrier line, within its 83’326 square foot manufacturing facility located adjacent to Research Triangle in Durham, North Carolina.
New Chinese R&D centre to develop and produce conductive material Following an investment of CNY 500 million (about EUR 64 million), Changzhou Fusion New Material (Fusion New Material) is planning to drastically increase the its existing production capacity of silver paste products to 100 tons per month.
Farnell inks deal with Industrial Shields to distribute open-source automation devices Farnell has entered into a new global franchise with Industrial Shields, a developer and manufacturer of industrial automation devices (PLCs and Panel PCs) based on open source hardware from Raspberry Pi and Arduino.
Marvell to acquire Inphi – accelerating growth in cloud and 5G infrastructure Marvell Technology Group and Inphi Corporation have entered into a definitive agreement under which Marvell will acquire Inphi for about USD 10 billion.
Dana invests in electronic systems and control software specialist Dana Incorporated has acquired a non-controlling stake in Pi Innovo LLC, a leader in embedded software solutions and electronics control units for the light vehicle, commercial vehicle, and off-highway markets.
Kioxia to expand 3D flash memory production via new fab Kioxia Corporation says it will start construction of a fabrication facility (Fab7) at Yokkaichi Plant in the Mie Prefecture, Japan to expand production of its proprietary 3D Flash memory BiCS FLASHTM. Construction of the new fab is expected to commence during the spring of 2021.
STMicro sets up ‘Lab-in-Fab’ to advance adoption of piezoelectric MEMS The company says it is partnering with A*STAR’s IME, a research institute in Singapore, and Japanese manufacturing-tool vendor ULVAC, to jointly setup and operate an 8-inch (200mm) R&D line focused on Piezo MEMS technology within ST’s existing manufacturing facility in Singapore.
Powell expands in Europe with new HQ, technical staff & more US-based supplier of connectors, Powell Electronics, is making a push for Europe. The company says it has strengthened its European presence by relocating to new premises in Dublin, Ireland, employing more technical staff to support design-in activities and signing new franchises agreements.
Axcelis ships multiple systems to CMOS image sensor manufacturers Axcelis Technologies, a supplier of high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, says it has shipped multiple Purion VXE and Purion EXE high energy systems to several, unnamed, CMOS image sensor manufacturers.
AMD to acquire Xilinx in a $35 billion deal AMD and Xilinx have entered into a definitive agreement for AMD to acquire Xilinx in an all-stock transaction valued at USD 35 billion.
EvoNexus and GF team up to accelerate growth of wireless and IoT startups EvoNexus, a non-profit technology incubator, and GlobalFoundries are teaming up to accelerate the growth of semiconductor startups developing breakthrough products in wireless and the Internet of Things (IoT).
Fingerprint finds its way into another PC Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards, says that the company has been awarded a design win by an unnamed, but described as a top tier, PC manufacturer, with a product launch planned for Q1 2021.Load more news
