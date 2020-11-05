© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Data respons expands to France

Data Respons is expanding and launching Data Respons France. Located in Paris the company is able to access much of the European continent. And support our parent company, AKKA Technologies, and their customer base in France.

The technological complexity is increasing as more sensors and units are connected, enormous amounts of data collected and analysed, systems integrated both in the edge and in cloud-based platforms whilst maintaining end-to-end security. Data Respons France is specialising in solving challenging problems and developing complex software, which require in depth knowledge of end-to-end technology and business scenarios. This includes mainframe computer, networks, desktops, mobile devices and embedded systems. The Managing Director of Data Respons France, Guillaume Wolf says it’s a privilege to be responsible for launching the Data Respons brand in France. “Building on the amazing track record and market position of Data Respons enables us to get a running start on an exciting project. My focus for the coming months is to gather a high performing team than can use the Data Respons culture and competence to build a new set of opportunities in the French market”, Guillaume Wolf says in a press release. Located in Paris the company is able to support much of the European continent. And support our parent company, AKKA Technologies, and their customer base in France. “I like to say that we are enabling a digital future, meaning that through our specialists we can support traditional industries with the transition from traditional to intelligent products, services and business models. It is about doing more with less and to get that necessary competitive advantage in today’s turbo charged world. We have developed a successful operating formula over the years in Data Respons and we believe that our expertise within industrial digitalisation will provide many solutions to the clients in France” adds Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons