© mailthepic dreamstime.com Embedded | November 05, 2020
Data respons expands to France
Data Respons is expanding and launching Data Respons France. Located in Paris the company is able to access much of the European continent. And support our parent company, AKKA Technologies, and their customer base in France.
The technological complexity is increasing as more sensors and units are connected, enormous amounts of data collected and analysed, systems integrated both in the edge and in cloud-based platforms whilst maintaining end-to-end security. Data Respons France is specialising in solving challenging problems and developing complex software, which require in depth knowledge of end-to-end technology and business scenarios. This includes mainframe computer, networks, desktops, mobile devices and embedded systems. The Managing Director of Data Respons France, Guillaume Wolf says it’s a privilege to be responsible for launching the Data Respons brand in France. “Building on the amazing track record and market position of Data Respons enables us to get a running start on an exciting project. My focus for the coming months is to gather a high performing team than can use the Data Respons culture and competence to build a new set of opportunities in the French market”, Guillaume Wolf says in a press release. Located in Paris the company is able to support much of the European continent. And support our parent company, AKKA Technologies, and their customer base in France. “I like to say that we are enabling a digital future, meaning that through our specialists we can support traditional industries with the transition from traditional to intelligent products, services and business models. It is about doing more with less and to get that necessary competitive advantage in today’s turbo charged world. We have developed a successful operating formula over the years in Data Respons and we believe that our expertise within industrial digitalisation will provide many solutions to the clients in France” adds Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons
Osram shareholders vote for domination agreement with ams With 99.77% of the voting rights represented, the Osram general meeting approved a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement with ams. The required quorum of at least 75% was therefore reached.
Semiconductor fab ravished by fire for more than three days A fire broke out at Asahi Kasei Microsystem’s (AKM) semiconductor factory in Nobeoka, Miyazaki prefecture, Japan on October 20. The fire har completely shut down production and took three days to but out.
Schurter adds computer module vendor to its line card congatec is expanding its Italian sales partner network by entering into a distribution agreement with Schurter Electronics S.p.A., a member of the Schurter Group.
Sponsored content by Mek (Marantz Electronics)3D AOI connectivity is exceptionally important, but what about inspection quality? 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems have become a critical component of production lines in electronics manufacturing Smart Factories as the hubs for quality control, giving valuable feedback to the production machines. But Smart Factories with AOI can only work if the AOI results are reliable…
New CoolSiC MOSFETs: Maintenance-free servo drives without cooling fans Infineon Technologies AG supports the robotics and automation industry in implementing maintenance-free motor drive inverters.
Skeleton Technologies raises €41.3 million in financing round Skeleton Technologies has completed a EUR 41.3 million financing round. All existing investors participated in the equity raise and were joined by notable European entrepreneurs and international investors.
Sensor manufacturer to create 266 new jobs in expansion Germany-based SICK, is planning to expand its operations in Hungary with an additional production hall and warehouse, creating 266 new jobs in the process.
Neonode appoints new VP of Engineering Neonode taps former Excillum executive as its new Vice President Engineering.
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosWürth Elektronik: Isolated auxiliary power supply module for SiC MOSFET gate drivers With the WE-AGDT transformer series and corresponding reference designs, Würth Elektronik offers a bipolar and galvanically isolated high-performance power supply that is tailored to SiC-MOSFETs.
Huawei looking to beat US sanctions with Shanghai facility The Chinese company is reportedly working on plans for a new chip plant in Shanghai which would not use American technology – something that would enable it to secure supplier for its telecom infrastructure business even with the US sanctions.
150 new jobs to North Carolina as RF specialist expands facility Nuvotronics says it will expand its manufacturing capacity over the next five years by adding an advanced 14-inch line to its 8-inch substrate carrier line, within its 83’326 square foot manufacturing facility located adjacent to Research Triangle in Durham, North Carolina.
New Chinese R&D centre to develop and produce conductive material Following an investment of CNY 500 million (about EUR 64 million), Changzhou Fusion New Material (Fusion New Material) is planning to drastically increase the its existing production capacity of silver paste products to 100 tons per month.
Sponsored content by JBCHigh Quality & efficient fume extraction is not only important to meet workplace regulations It's also important to ensure the safety and health of everyone. Soldering fumes and gases may be one of the main causes of potential health problems at any soldering workplace without a proper fume extraction. To protect all employees and their health, keep the following suggestions in mind!
Farnell inks deal with Industrial Shields to distribute open-source automation devices Farnell has entered into a new global franchise with Industrial Shields, a developer and manufacturer of industrial automation devices (PLCs and Panel PCs) based on open source hardware from Raspberry Pi and Arduino.
Marvell to acquire Inphi – accelerating growth in cloud and 5G infrastructure Marvell Technology Group and Inphi Corporation have entered into a definitive agreement under which Marvell will acquire Inphi for about USD 10 billion.
Dana invests in electronic systems and control software specialist Dana Incorporated has acquired a non-controlling stake in Pi Innovo LLC, a leader in embedded software solutions and electronics control units for the light vehicle, commercial vehicle, and off-highway markets.
Kioxia to expand 3D flash memory production via new fab Kioxia Corporation says it will start construction of a fabrication facility (Fab7) at Yokkaichi Plant in the Mie Prefecture, Japan to expand production of its proprietary 3D Flash memory BiCS FLASHTM. Construction of the new fab is expected to commence during the spring of 2021.
STMicro sets up ‘Lab-in-Fab’ to advance adoption of piezoelectric MEMS The company says it is partnering with A*STAR’s IME, a research institute in Singapore, and Japanese manufacturing-tool vendor ULVAC, to jointly setup and operate an 8-inch (200mm) R&D line focused on Piezo MEMS technology within ST’s existing manufacturing facility in Singapore.
Powell expands in Europe with new HQ, technical staff & more US-based supplier of connectors, Powell Electronics, is making a push for Europe. The company says it has strengthened its European presence by relocating to new premises in Dublin, Ireland, employing more technical staff to support design-in activities and signing new franchises agreements.
Axcelis ships multiple systems to CMOS image sensor manufacturers Axcelis Technologies, a supplier of high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, says it has shipped multiple Purion VXE and Purion EXE high energy systems to several, unnamed, CMOS image sensor manufacturers.
AMD to acquire Xilinx in a $35 billion deal AMD and Xilinx have entered into a definitive agreement for AMD to acquire Xilinx in an all-stock transaction valued at USD 35 billion.
EvoNexus and GF team up to accelerate growth of wireless and IoT startups EvoNexus, a non-profit technology incubator, and GlobalFoundries are teaming up to accelerate the growth of semiconductor startups developing breakthrough products in wireless and the Internet of Things (IoT).
Fingerprint finds its way into another PC Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards, says that the company has been awarded a design win by an unnamed, but described as a top tier, PC manufacturer, with a product launch planned for Q1 2021.
Osram scores major win in patent dispute At the end of April 2019, US-based Lighting Science Group (LSG) filed a patent infringement complaint at the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) against Osram and other companies in the lighting industry.
Cicor expands capacity at Wangs facility Due to the strong demand for the company’s thin-film services, the production capacities at the Wangs (Switzerland) site will be expanded with immediate effect by an additional shift.Load more news
