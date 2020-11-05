© joegough dreamstime.com Business | November 05, 2020
Semiconductor fab ravished by fire for more than three days
A fire broke out at Asahi Kasei Microsystem’s (AKM) semiconductor factory in Nobeoka, Miyazaki prefecture, Japan on October 20. The fire har completely shut down production and took three days to but out.
According to a press release from the company the fire broke out at a semiconductor manufacturing plant (Production Center No.2) of a wholly owned subsidiary around 16:45 on October 20, 2020. At the time of issuing the press release on the 21, the extinguishing work was still ongoing. The impact of the damage to the property and the business performance to the plant – which manufactures large-scale integrated circuits (LSIs) for audio equipment – is at this time unknown. However, the company says that there has been no personal injuries to employees. Local reports state that parts of the building structure collapsed on October 22 following the spread of the fire to the factory’s fifth floor. According to a report from SemiMedia, it took a total of three days to completely extinguish the fire. Production is now for obvious reasons completely halted, and the projection is that it will take at least half a year to recover. The company is now looking to increase the outsourcing of production to meet market demand. However there is currently no detailed information on the specific impact on production and supply, but it seams as if the fire has caused some concern within the supply chain, the SemiMedia report continues – citing Japanese new reports. What the effects on the market following the fire is as stated earlier sill unknown, but manufacturer Abracon, which uses products produced at the factory for many of its TCXO oscillator products, issued a press release saying “Please anticipate some delays in delivery. The Abracon team is currently evaluating the open backlog to understand delivery challenges. The team has placed all these devices on allocation until the supply chain is stabilized.” Abracon also stated that AKM had suspended accepting new orders for products produced at the facotry. John La Grou, CEO of Millennia Media, a manufacturer audio recording products, told Pro Sound News that “devastating” is not too strong a word when describing effects of the fire on the market. “It’s probably the most disruptive event in my 40 years of audio industry experience,” said John La Grou told Pro Sound News. “Devastating is not too strong a word. Can 2020 get any worse?”
Data respons expands to France Data Respons is expanding and launching Data Respons France. Located in Paris the company is able to access much of the European continent. And support our parent company, AKKA Technologies, and their customer base in France.
Osram shareholders vote for domination agreement with ams With 99.77% of the voting rights represented, the Osram general meeting approved a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement with ams. The required quorum of at least 75% was therefore reached.
Schurter adds computer module vendor to its line card congatec is expanding its Italian sales partner network by entering into a distribution agreement with Schurter Electronics S.p.A., a member of the Schurter Group.
New CoolSiC MOSFETs: Maintenance-free servo drives without cooling fans Infineon Technologies AG supports the robotics and automation industry in implementing maintenance-free motor drive inverters.
Skeleton Technologies raises €41.3 million in financing round Skeleton Technologies has completed a EUR 41.3 million financing round. All existing investors participated in the equity raise and were joined by notable European entrepreneurs and international investors.
Sensor manufacturer to create 266 new jobs in expansion Germany-based SICK, is planning to expand its operations in Hungary with an additional production hall and warehouse, creating 266 new jobs in the process.
Neonode appoints new VP of Engineering Neonode taps former Excillum executive as its new Vice President Engineering.
Huawei looking to beat US sanctions with Shanghai facility The Chinese company is reportedly working on plans for a new chip plant in Shanghai which would not use American technology – something that would enable it to secure supplier for its telecom infrastructure business even with the US sanctions.
150 new jobs to North Carolina as RF specialist expands facility Nuvotronics says it will expand its manufacturing capacity over the next five years by adding an advanced 14-inch line to its 8-inch substrate carrier line, within its 83’326 square foot manufacturing facility located adjacent to Research Triangle in Durham, North Carolina.
New Chinese R&D centre to develop and produce conductive material Following an investment of CNY 500 million (about EUR 64 million), Changzhou Fusion New Material (Fusion New Material) is planning to drastically increase the its existing production capacity of silver paste products to 100 tons per month.
Farnell inks deal with Industrial Shields to distribute open-source automation devices Farnell has entered into a new global franchise with Industrial Shields, a developer and manufacturer of industrial automation devices (PLCs and Panel PCs) based on open source hardware from Raspberry Pi and Arduino.
Marvell to acquire Inphi – accelerating growth in cloud and 5G infrastructure Marvell Technology Group and Inphi Corporation have entered into a definitive agreement under which Marvell will acquire Inphi for about USD 10 billion.
Dana invests in electronic systems and control software specialist Dana Incorporated has acquired a non-controlling stake in Pi Innovo LLC, a leader in embedded software solutions and electronics control units for the light vehicle, commercial vehicle, and off-highway markets.
Kioxia to expand 3D flash memory production via new fab Kioxia Corporation says it will start construction of a fabrication facility (Fab7) at Yokkaichi Plant in the Mie Prefecture, Japan to expand production of its proprietary 3D Flash memory BiCS FLASHTM. Construction of the new fab is expected to commence during the spring of 2021.
STMicro sets up ‘Lab-in-Fab’ to advance adoption of piezoelectric MEMS The company says it is partnering with A*STAR’s IME, a research institute in Singapore, and Japanese manufacturing-tool vendor ULVAC, to jointly setup and operate an 8-inch (200mm) R&D line focused on Piezo MEMS technology within ST’s existing manufacturing facility in Singapore.
Powell expands in Europe with new HQ, technical staff & more US-based supplier of connectors, Powell Electronics, is making a push for Europe. The company says it has strengthened its European presence by relocating to new premises in Dublin, Ireland, employing more technical staff to support design-in activities and signing new franchises agreements.
Axcelis ships multiple systems to CMOS image sensor manufacturers Axcelis Technologies, a supplier of high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, says it has shipped multiple Purion VXE and Purion EXE high energy systems to several, unnamed, CMOS image sensor manufacturers.
AMD to acquire Xilinx in a $35 billion deal AMD and Xilinx have entered into a definitive agreement for AMD to acquire Xilinx in an all-stock transaction valued at USD 35 billion.
EvoNexus and GF team up to accelerate growth of wireless and IoT startups EvoNexus, a non-profit technology incubator, and GlobalFoundries are teaming up to accelerate the growth of semiconductor startups developing breakthrough products in wireless and the Internet of Things (IoT).
Fingerprint finds its way into another PC Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards, says that the company has been awarded a design win by an unnamed, but described as a top tier, PC manufacturer, with a product launch planned for Q1 2021.
Osram scores major win in patent dispute At the end of April 2019, US-based Lighting Science Group (LSG) filed a patent infringement complaint at the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) against Osram and other companies in the lighting industry.
Cicor expands capacity at Wangs facility Due to the strong demand for the company’s thin-film services, the production capacities at the Wangs (Switzerland) site will be expanded with immediate effect by an additional shift.Load more news
