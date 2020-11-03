© Neonode

Neonode appoints new VP of Engineering

Neonode taps former Excillum executive as its new Vice President Engineering.

Mr. Atsushi Ishii, an experienced leader and engineer with proven skills in guiding cross-functional engineering organisations in fast-paced product development is joining the company. He joins Neonode from Excillum AB, where he has served as VP & Head of Engineering since 2019. At Excillum Ishii oversaw the development and engineering work of cutting-edge X-ray sources. Prior to joining Excillum, Ishii was R&D Director at FLIR Systems AB from 2015 to 2019. Before this he was Manager for R&D Mechatronics at Öhlins Racing AB, a company he joined in 2003. “Cutting edge technology has always been our priority and Atsushi's appointment brings a wealth of relevant knowledge in multidisciplinary technology and product development to the company. I look forward to working with Atsushi and he and the rest of our engineering team will help us maintain and strengthen our technical leadership,” said Urban Forssell, CEO of Neonode, in a press release.