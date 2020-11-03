© Sick

Sensor manufacturer to create 266 new jobs in expansions

Germany-based SICK, is planning to expand its operations in Hungary with an additional production hall and warehouse, creating 266 new jobs in the process.

The company has been manufacturing sensors at its Kunsziget site in Győr-Moson-Sopron County since 1996 which currently employs about 630 people. This new expansion, which is a EUR 25 million investment from the company, is set to create 266 new jobs win the country. As part of the capacity expansion project, the company will double the area of its current site, where it will build an additional production hall and a warehouse, the company will also purchase new production equipment to increase the flexibility of electronic card production, a report from HIPA- the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency reports.