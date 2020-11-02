© Nuvotronics Business | November 02, 2020
150 new jobs to North Carolina as RF specialist expands facility
Nuvotronics says it will expand its manufacturing capacity over the next five years by adding an advanced 14-inch line to its 8-inch substrate carrier line, within its 83’326 square foot manufacturing facility located adjacent to Research Triangle in Durham, North Carolina.
This expansion is supported by current – as well as forecasted – customer demand for high-volume production in Space, Defense and Commercial markets. Nuvotronics estimates that the expansion project will create more than 150 new jobs for the local community during the next five years. The State of North Carolina has also entered into a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) agreement to provide incentives for the project, a press release reads. “This investment communicates to current and future customers our strategic commitment to this innovative technology, which is integral to the evolution of Space and 5G markets,” says Martin Amen, vice president and general manager, Nuvotronics, in a press release. “We have successfully proven, established and grown our advanced process through multiple research and development efforts here in the U.S. Our products truly revolutionize microelectronics solutions, making us a world leader in electronic packaging, driven by the demand for smaller packages with superior performance.” According to Markets and Markets, the global millimeter wave technology market is estimated to grow from USD 1 billion in 2020 to USD 3.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 26 %. This is attributed to the global deployment of 5G infrastructure and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellations. The expected market growth, alongside Nuvotronics’ recent certification as a U.S. Defense Microelectronics Activity (DMEA) trusted foundry, positions the company as a U.S.-trusted manufacturer with the capacity to meet high-volume production demands. The new jobs that the project will create will include engineers, technicians, operators, managers and administrative support staff. In a separate press release from North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper's office, it is made official that the company plans to invest USD 50 million over the five years period in order to increase its manufacturing footprint and production capabilities.
150 new jobs to North Carolina as RF specialist expands facility Nuvotronics says it will expand its manufacturing capacity over the next five years by adding an advanced 14-inch line to its 8-inch substrate carrier line, within its 83’326 square foot manufacturing facility located adjacent to Research Triangle in Durham, North Carolina.
New Chinese R&D centre to develop and produce conductive material Following an investment of CNY 500 million (about EUR 64 million), Changzhou Fusion New Material (Fusion New Material) is planning to drastically increase the its existing production capacity of silver paste products to 100 tons per month.
Farnell inks deal with Industrial Shields to distribute open-source automation devices Farnell has entered into a new global franchise with Industrial Shields, a developer and manufacturer of industrial automation devices (PLCs and Panel PCs) based on open source hardware from Raspberry Pi and Arduino.
Marvell to acquire Inphi – accelerating growth in cloud and 5G infrastructure Marvell Technology Group and Inphi Corporation have entered into a definitive agreement under which Marvell will acquire Inphi for about USD 10 billion.
Sponsored content by Mek (Marantz Electronics)3D AOI connectivity is exceptionally important, but what about inspection quality? 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems have become a critical component of production lines in electronics manufacturing Smart Factories as the hubs for quality control, giving valuable feedback to the production machines. But Smart Factories with AOI can only work if the AOI results are reliable…
Dana invests in electronic systems and control software specialist Dana Incorporated has acquired a non-controlling stake in Pi Innovo LLC, a leader in embedded software solutions and electronics control units for the light vehicle, commercial vehicle, and off-highway markets.
Kioxia to expand 3D flash memory production via new fab Kioxia Corporation says it will start construction of a fabrication facility (Fab7) at Yokkaichi Plant in the Mie Prefecture, Japan to expand production of its proprietary 3D Flash memory BiCS FLASHTM. Construction of the new fab is expected to commence during the spring of 2021.
STMicro sets up ‘Lab-in-Fab’ to advance adoption of piezoelectric MEMS The company says it is partnering with A*STAR’s IME, a research institute in Singapore, and Japanese manufacturing-tool vendor ULVAC, to jointly setup and operate an 8-inch (200mm) R&D line focused on Piezo MEMS technology within ST’s existing manufacturing facility in Singapore.
Powell expands in Europe with new HQ, technical staff & more US-based supplier of connectors, Powell Electronics, is making a push for Europe. The company says it has strengthened its European presence by relocating to new premises in Dublin, Ireland, employing more technical staff to support design-in activities and signing new franchises agreements.
Sponsored content by JBCHigh Quality & efficient fume extraction is not only important to meet workplace regulations It's also important to ensure the safety and health of everyone. Soldering fumes and gases may be one of the main causes of potential health problems at any soldering workplace without a proper fume extraction. To protect all employees and their health, keep the following suggestions in mind!
Axcelis ships multiple systems to CMOS image sensor manufacturers Axcelis Technologies, a supplier of high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, says it has shipped multiple Purion VXE and Purion EXE high energy systems to several, unnamed, CMOS image sensor manufacturers.
AMD to acquire Xilinx in a $35 billion deal AMD and Xilinx have entered into a definitive agreement for AMD to acquire Xilinx in an all-stock transaction valued at USD 35 billion.
EvoNexus and GF team up to accelerate growth of wireless and IoT startups EvoNexus, a non-profit technology incubator, and GlobalFoundries are teaming up to accelerate the growth of semiconductor startups developing breakthrough products in wireless and the Internet of Things (IoT).
Fingerprint finds its way into another PC Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards, says that the company has been awarded a design win by an unnamed, but described as a top tier, PC manufacturer, with a product launch planned for Q1 2021.
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosWürth Elektronik: Isolated auxiliary power supply module for SiC MOSFET gate drivers With the WE-AGDT transformer series and corresponding reference designs, Würth Elektronik offers a bipolar and galvanically isolated high-performance power supply that is tailored to SiC-MOSFETs.
Osram scores major win in patent dispute At the end of April 2019, US-based Lighting Science Group (LSG) filed a patent infringement complaint at the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) against Osram and other companies in the lighting industry.
Cicor expands capacity at Wangs facility Due to the strong demand for the company’s thin-film services, the production capacities at the Wangs (Switzerland) site will be expanded with immediate effect by an additional shift.
Pixelworks to sell 7% stake to Chinese investors Pixelworks says it has entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with MTM-Xinhe Investment Limited, a consortium of investors from the Chinese semiconductor and mobile eco-system, under which Pixelworks would issue and sell in shares representing about 7% of the company's outstanding shares for USD 6.6 million dollars.
Allegro MicroSystems sets terms for $325 IPO Allegro MicroSystems, a fabless chip company focusing on sensing and power technology, has commenced a proposed initial public offering of its common stock.
Applied Materials and Besi to jointly develop chip integration technology Applied Materials and BE Semiconductor Industries (Besi) says they aim to develop the industry’s first complete and proven equipment solution for die-based hybrid bonding, an emerging chip-to-chip interconnect technology that enables heterogeneous chip and subsystem designs for applications including high-performance computing, AI and 5G.
Sourceability appoints new managing director for APAC Semiconductor veteran joins the management team of digital supply chain solutions provider.
POET and Sanan IC to form a joint venture company POET Technologies and Xiamen Sanan Integrated Circuit (Sanan IC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sanan Optoelectronics, have signed a definitive joint venture contract.
From wafer sawing to the finished packaged component Encapsulation is essential for the reliability of a component, as it needs to protect the sensitive silicon and bonding joints even under variable environmental conditions or temperature ranges. High-quality packaging is therefore indispensable to ensure the functionality and reliability of a component and the entire device.
Avnet Silica names Gilles Beltran as president Beltran succeeds Mario Orlandi who takes on global assignments in Avnet.
SkyWater is looking to lease a 200 mm fab in Florida Having just completed the expansion of its Minnesota facility, SkyWater does not seem to be done adding to its footprint. The company is looking to take over the Center for Neovation, a 200 mm semiconductor manufacturing facility.
Airbus Ventures invests in Singapore startup Airbus Ventures latest investment has led the company to Singapore and Zero Error Systems (ZES).
SK hynix to acquire Intel NAND memory business The two parties have signed an agreement under which SK Hynix will acquire Intel's NAND memory and storage business for USD 9 billion.Load more news