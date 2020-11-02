© Nuvotronics

150 new jobs to North Carolina as RF specialist expands facility

Nuvotronics says it will expand its manufacturing capacity over the next five years by adding an advanced 14-inch line to its 8-inch substrate carrier line, within its 83’326 square foot manufacturing facility located adjacent to Research Triangle in Durham, North Carolina.

This expansion is supported by current – as well as forecasted – customer demand for high-volume production in Space, Defense and Commercial markets. Nuvotronics estimates that the expansion project will create more than 150 new jobs for the local community during the next five years. The State of North Carolina has also entered into a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) agreement to provide incentives for the project, a press release reads. “This investment communicates to current and future customers our strategic commitment to this innovative technology, which is integral to the evolution of Space and 5G markets,” says Martin Amen, vice president and general manager, Nuvotronics, in a press release. “We have successfully proven, established and grown our advanced process through multiple research and development efforts here in the U.S. Our products truly revolutionize microelectronics solutions, making us a world leader in electronic packaging, driven by the demand for smaller packages with superior performance.” According to Markets and Markets, the global millimeter wave technology market is estimated to grow from USD 1 billion in 2020 to USD 3.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 26 %. This is attributed to the global deployment of 5G infrastructure and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellations. The expected market growth, alongside Nuvotronics’ recent certification as a U.S. Defense Microelectronics Activity (DMEA) trusted foundry, positions the company as a U.S.-trusted manufacturer with the capacity to meet high-volume production demands. The new jobs that the project will create will include engineers, technicians, operators, managers and administrative support staff. In a separate press release from North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper's office, it is made official that the company plans to invest USD 50 million over the five years period in order to increase its manufacturing footprint and production capabilities.