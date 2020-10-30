© Changzhou Fusion New Material

New Chinese R&D centre to develop and produce conductive material

Following an investment of CNY 500 million (about EUR 64 million), Changzhou Fusion New Material (Fusion New Material) is planning to drastically increase the its existing production capacity of silver paste products to 100 tons per month.

The signing ceremony for the project to develop semiconductor and crystalline silicon conductive materials was held in the Changzhou National High-Tech District on October 19 and signed by the Production Base and Changzhou R&D Center. Fusion New Material’s investment in the project will – besides increase the company’s production output – also enhance the company's ability to leverage economies of scale and strengthen its core competitiveness. The new R&D center for the project will namely focus on the research and development of silver pastes, especially in high-temperature and low-temperature silver pastes, semiconductor materials, and related fields. The company says that it will rely on the R&D center to continuously carry out technological research and product upgrades to further develop its core competitiveness. Fusion New Material is a high-tech enterprise focusing on the R&D, production and sales of conductive materials, and its main products are silver pastes for crystalline silicon solar cells, 5G wave filters and other products. No further information regarding the start of operations has been made official.