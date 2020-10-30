© Marvell Technology Group Business | October 30, 2020
Marvell to acquire Inphi – accelerating growth in cloud and 5G infrastructure
Marvell Technology Group and Inphi Corporation have entered into a definitive agreement under which Marvell will acquire Inphi for about USD 10 billion.
The combined company, which will be domiciled in the US, will create a US semiconductor powerhouse with an enterprise value of approximately USD 40 billion. Under the terms of the definitive agreement, the transaction consideration will consist of USD 66 in cash and 2.323 shares of stock of the combined company for each Inphi share. Upon closing, Marvell shareholders will own approximately 83% of the combined company and Inphi stockholders will hold 17%. Inphi has built a high-speed data interconnect platform suited to meet the insatiable demand for increased bandwidth and low power for the cloud data centers and global networks of the future. The company’s high-speed electro-optics portfolio provides the connectivity fabric for cloud data centers and wired and wireless carrier networks, just as Marvell's copper physical layer portfolio does for enterprise and future in-vehicle networks. Combining Marvell's storage, networking, processor, and security portfolio, with Inphi's electro-optics interconnect platform, will see the creation of a powerhouse to be reckon with in data infrastructure. This transaction expands Marvell's addressable market, strengthens its customer base, and accelerates opportunities in hyperscale cloud data centers and 5G wireless infrastructure. In the official announcement, Matvell says that the combined scale will provide more resources and capabilities to continue to invest and better manage the rapidly ramping process technology costs. The transaction is expected to generate annual run-rate synergies of USD 125 million to be realised within 18 months after the transaction closes. "Our acquisition of Inphi will fuel Marvell's leadership in the cloud and extend our 5G position over the next decade," says Matt Murphy, president and CEO of Marvell, in the press release. "Inphi's technologies are at the heart of cloud data center networks and they continue to extend their leadership with innovative new products, including 400G data center interconnect optical modules, which leverage their unique silicon photonics and DSP technologies. We believe that Inphi's growing presence with cloud customers will also lead to additional opportunities for Marvell's DPU and ASIC products." "Marvell and Inphi share a vision to enable the world's data infrastructure and we have both transformed our respective businesses to benefit from the strong secular growth expected in the cloud data center and 5G wireless markets," adds Ford Tamer, President and CEO of Inphi. Upon closing, Ford Tamer, Inphi's President and CEO, will join Marvell's Board of Directors.
Dana invests in electronic systems and control software specialist Dana Incorporated has acquired a non-controlling stake in Pi Innovo LLC, a leader in embedded software solutions and electronics control units for the light vehicle, commercial vehicle, and off-highway markets.
Kioxia to expand 3D flash memory production via new fab Kioxia Corporation says it will start construction of a fabrication facility (Fab7) at Yokkaichi Plant in the Mie Prefecture, Japan to expand production of its proprietary 3D Flash memory BiCS FLASHTM. Construction of the new fab is expected to commence during the spring of 2021.
STMicro sets up ‘Lab-in-Fab’ to advance adoption of piezoelectric MEMS The company says it is partnering with A*STAR’s IME, a research institute in Singapore, and Japanese manufacturing-tool vendor ULVAC, to jointly setup and operate an 8-inch (200mm) R&D line focused on Piezo MEMS technology within ST’s existing manufacturing facility in Singapore.
Powell expands in Europe with new HQ, technical staff & more US-based supplier of connectors, Powell Electronics, is making a push for Europe. The company says it has strengthened its European presence by relocating to new premises in Dublin, Ireland, employing more technical staff to support design-in activities and signing new franchises agreements.
Axcelis ships multiple systems to CMOS image sensor manufacturers Axcelis Technologies, a supplier of high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, says it has shipped multiple Purion VXE and Purion EXE high energy systems to several, unnamed, CMOS image sensor manufacturers.
AMD to acquire Xilinx in a $35 billion deal AMD and Xilinx have entered into a definitive agreement for AMD to acquire Xilinx in an all-stock transaction valued at USD 35 billion.
EvoNexus and GF team up to accelerate growth of wireless and IoT startups EvoNexus, a non-profit technology incubator, and GlobalFoundries are teaming up to accelerate the growth of semiconductor startups developing breakthrough products in wireless and the Internet of Things (IoT).
Sponsored content by JBCHigh Quality & efficient fume extraction is not only important to meet workplace regulations It's also important to ensure the safety and health of everyone. Soldering fumes and gases may be one of the main causes of potential health problems at any soldering workplace without a proper fume extraction. To protect all employees and their health, keep the following suggestions in mind!
Fingerprint finds its way into another PC Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards, says that the company has been awarded a design win by an unnamed, but described as a top tier, PC manufacturer, with a product launch planned for Q1 2021.
Osram scores major win in patent dispute At the end of April 2019, US-based Lighting Science Group (LSG) filed a patent infringement complaint at the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) against Osram and other companies in the lighting industry.
Cicor expands capacity at Wangs facility Due to the strong demand for the company’s thin-film services, the production capacities at the Wangs (Switzerland) site will be expanded with immediate effect by an additional shift.
Pixelworks to sell 7% stake to Chinese investors Pixelworks says it has entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with MTM-Xinhe Investment Limited, a consortium of investors from the Chinese semiconductor and mobile eco-system, under which Pixelworks would issue and sell in shares representing about 7% of the company's outstanding shares for USD 6.6 million dollars.
Allegro MicroSystems sets terms for $325 IPO Allegro MicroSystems, a fabless chip company focusing on sensing and power technology, has commenced a proposed initial public offering of its common stock.
Applied Materials and Besi to jointly develop chip integration technology Applied Materials and BE Semiconductor Industries (Besi) says they aim to develop the industry’s first complete and proven equipment solution for die-based hybrid bonding, an emerging chip-to-chip interconnect technology that enables heterogeneous chip and subsystem designs for applications including high-performance computing, AI and 5G.
Sourceability appoints new managing director for APAC Semiconductor veteran joins the management team of digital supply chain solutions provider.
POET and Sanan IC to form a joint venture company POET Technologies and Xiamen Sanan Integrated Circuit (Sanan IC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sanan Optoelectronics, have signed a definitive joint venture contract.
From wafer sawing to the finished packaged component Encapsulation is essential for the reliability of a component, as it needs to protect the sensitive silicon and bonding joints even under variable environmental conditions or temperature ranges. High-quality packaging is therefore indispensable to ensure the functionality and reliability of a component and the entire device.
Avnet Silica names Gilles Beltran as president Beltran succeeds Mario Orlandi who takes on global assignments in Avnet.
SkyWater is looking to lease a 200 mm fab in Florida Having just completed the expansion of its Minnesota facility, SkyWater does not seem to be done adding to its footprint. The company is looking to take over the Center for Neovation, a 200 mm semiconductor manufacturing facility.
Airbus Ventures invests in Singapore startup Airbus Ventures latest investment has led the company to Singapore and Zero Error Systems (ZES).
SK hynix to acquire Intel NAND memory business The two parties have signed an agreement under which SK Hynix will acquire Intel's NAND memory and storage business for USD 9 billion.
High power quarter brick isolated DC/DC converter addresses demands of energy-conscious data centers Continuing to extend its portfolio of high-density DC/DC converter solutions with built-in digital interfaces, Flex Power Modules introduces two variants of the new BMR491 series.
Wipro to acquire Eximius Design The information technology specialist says it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Eximius Design, an engineering services company with strong expertise in semiconductor, software and systems design.
Cree to sell LED Business to SMART Global Holdings Cree says it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its LED Products business unit (Cree LED) to SMART Global Holdings for up to USD 300 million.Load more news
