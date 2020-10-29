© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Kioxia to expand 3D flash memory production via new fab

Kioxia Corporation says it will start construction of a fabrication facility (Fab7) at Yokkaichi Plant in the Mie Prefecture, Japan to expand production of its proprietary 3D Flash memory BiCS FLASHTM. Construction of the new fab is expected to commence during the spring of 2021.

Due to technological innovation, the amount of data being generated, stored and used around the world has increased exponentially. Furthermore, the flash memory market expects further growth driven by cloud services, 5G, IoT, AI and automated driving. The company intends to meed the increasing demand for memory around the world with its Fab7 facility. The Fab7 facility will be built on the north side of Yokkaichi Plant, where land development is underway. In order to secure optimal production of advanced flash memory products, the construction of Fab7 will be divided into two phases, with the first phase of construction scheduled to be completed by the spring of 2022. Kioxia plans to fund the capital investments for the construction of Fab7 from its operating cash flow. Keeping with its 20-year partnership with Western Digital, the two companies regularly collaborate on facility operation. Accordingly, the two companies expect to continue their joint venture investments for the Fab7 facility. The Fab7 facility will have an earthquake absorbing structure and an environmentally friendly design that includes the latest energy saving manufacturing equipment. Fab7 facility will also further boost Kioxia’s production capacity by introducing an advanced manufacturing system that utilizes AI.