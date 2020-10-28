© leifstiller dreamstime.com

Gary Evans © Powell Electronics

While the company is a well know name back home in the US as a supplier of value-add connector and cable assembly services from its headquarters in New Jersey; in Europe however, Powell has focused purely on the agricultural market from small facility in Utrecht, Netherlands - making its impact limited. In mid-2019, the company was joined by Gary Evans, a seasoned connector professional who had previously occupied senior management positions at Harwin, Deutsch and ITT. Evans took on the responsibility to redefine the Powell’s European business. As a result, major European franchise agreements have been signed with Glenair, Harwin, Amphenol Aerospace, Quell, AB Connectors, Lemo and Conesys, a press release reads. Evans is also building an experienced team to support the company's European customers. Andy Brayford brings 25 years’ experience and technical knowledge of electro-mechanical components, to the new position of European Applications Manager. Commercial staff have also been added. In September of 2020 Powell Electronics relocated to its new premises in Dublin, Ireland; which according to the press release will enable Powell to hold a large connector inventory and to develop significant value-added assembly services. “Powell Electronics is an authorized, QPL'ed distributor for over 50 military specifications with ISO9120 certification. We are building a base here in Ireland which will eventually match our USA capabilities, but with a focused service for European customers,” Gary Evans says in the press release.