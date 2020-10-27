© globalfoundries

EvoNexus and GF team up to accelerate growth of wireless and IoT startups

EvoNexus, a non-profit technology incubator, and GlobalFoundries are teaming up to accelerate the growth of semiconductor startups developing breakthrough products in wireless and the Internet of Things (IoT).

“We are excited to collaborate with EvoNexus to drive innovation and bring disruptive products to market,” says Dr. Bami Bastani, senior vice president and general manager of Mobile and Wireless Infrastructure at GF, in a press release. "EvoNexus’ proven incubation program and corporate partnerships that include Qualcomm, Murata, pSemi, TDK InvenSense and Viasat, coupled with GF's differentiated, feature rich solutions will enable promising semiconductor startups to build innovative products that will help connect and power the digital world." The specialty foundry will provide a range of platforms and features with a mix of design, development and fabrication services. Through access to this technical expertise and these cutting-edge technologies, EvoNexus’ partners will be further empowered to develop new solutions and will speed their time to market. “5G, IoT, Telemedicine, Industry 4.0, AI, Smart Homes and AgTech represent opportunities where an early stage venture can establish a beachhead in nascent markets,” adds Dr. Jim Cable, CTO of EvoNexus. “The GlobalFoundries and EvoNexus collaboration will provide innovators with differentiated solutions, while reducing the cost of product development and speed time to a market window that is fleeting.” “GlobalFoundries manufacturing and technology access provides a key element as EvoNexus launches an outreach to locate and assist early stage semiconductor ventures regardless of their location,” says Rory Moore, CEO and Co-founder of EvoNexus and Co-founder of Peregrine Semiconductor & Silicon Wave. “Access to high quality chip manufacturing has never been more difficult with the major OEMs consuming most of the global capacity. GlobalFoundries recognizes that semiconductor design innovation often comes from a startup. EvoNexus and GlobalFoundries provide an ideal partnership for breakthrough designs that make IoT and 5G a reality.”