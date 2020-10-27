© globalfoundries Business | October 27, 2020
EvoNexus and GF team up to accelerate growth of wireless and IoT startups
EvoNexus, a non-profit technology incubator, and GlobalFoundries are teaming up to accelerate the growth of semiconductor startups developing breakthrough products in wireless and the Internet of Things (IoT).
“We are excited to collaborate with EvoNexus to drive innovation and bring disruptive products to market,” says Dr. Bami Bastani, senior vice president and general manager of Mobile and Wireless Infrastructure at GF, in a press release. "EvoNexus’ proven incubation program and corporate partnerships that include Qualcomm, Murata, pSemi, TDK InvenSense and Viasat, coupled with GF's differentiated, feature rich solutions will enable promising semiconductor startups to build innovative products that will help connect and power the digital world." The specialty foundry will provide a range of platforms and features with a mix of design, development and fabrication services. Through access to this technical expertise and these cutting-edge technologies, EvoNexus’ partners will be further empowered to develop new solutions and will speed their time to market. “5G, IoT, Telemedicine, Industry 4.0, AI, Smart Homes and AgTech represent opportunities where an early stage venture can establish a beachhead in nascent markets,” adds Dr. Jim Cable, CTO of EvoNexus. “The GlobalFoundries and EvoNexus collaboration will provide innovators with differentiated solutions, while reducing the cost of product development and speed time to a market window that is fleeting.” “GlobalFoundries manufacturing and technology access provides a key element as EvoNexus launches an outreach to locate and assist early stage semiconductor ventures regardless of their location,” says Rory Moore, CEO and Co-founder of EvoNexus and Co-founder of Peregrine Semiconductor & Silicon Wave. “Access to high quality chip manufacturing has never been more difficult with the major OEMs consuming most of the global capacity. GlobalFoundries recognizes that semiconductor design innovation often comes from a startup. EvoNexus and GlobalFoundries provide an ideal partnership for breakthrough designs that make IoT and 5G a reality.”
AMD to acquire Xilinx in a $35 billion deal AMD and Xilinx have entered into a definitive agreement for AMD to acquire Xilinx in an all-stock transaction valued at USD 35 billion.
Fingerprint finds its way into another PC Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards, says that the company has been awarded a design win by an unnamed, but described as a top tier, PC manufacturer, with a product launch planned for Q1 2021.
Osram scores major win in patent dispute At the end of April 2019, US-based Lighting Science Group (LSG) filed a patent infringement complaint at the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) against Osram and other companies in the lighting industry.
Cicor expands capacity at Wangs facility Due to the strong demand for the company’s thin-film services, the production capacities at the Wangs (Switzerland) site will be expanded with immediate effect by an additional shift.
Pixelworks to sell 7% stake to Chinese investors Pixelworks says it has entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with MTM-Xinhe Investment Limited, a consortium of investors from the Chinese semiconductor and mobile eco-system, under which Pixelworks would issue and sell in shares representing about 7% of the company's outstanding shares for USD 6.6 million dollars.
Allegro MicroSystems sets terms for $325 IPO Allegro MicroSystems, a fabless chip company focusing on sensing and power technology, has commenced a proposed initial public offering of its common stock.
Applied Materials and Besi to jointly develop chip integration technology Applied Materials and BE Semiconductor Industries (Besi) says they aim to develop the industry’s first complete and proven equipment solution for die-based hybrid bonding, an emerging chip-to-chip interconnect technology that enables heterogeneous chip and subsystem designs for applications including high-performance computing, AI and 5G.
Sourceability appoints new managing director for APAC Semiconductor veteran joins the management team of digital supply chain solutions provider.
POET and Sanan IC to form a joint venture company POET Technologies and Xiamen Sanan Integrated Circuit (Sanan IC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sanan Optoelectronics, have signed a definitive joint venture contract.
From wafer sawing to the finished packaged component Encapsulation is essential for the reliability of a component, as it needs to protect the sensitive silicon and bonding joints even under variable environmental conditions or temperature ranges. High-quality packaging is therefore indispensable to ensure the functionality and reliability of a component and the entire device.
Avnet Silica names Gilles Beltran as president Beltran succeeds Mario Orlandi who takes on global assignments in Avnet.
SkyWater is looking to lease a 200 mm fab in Florida Having just completed the expansion of its Minnesota facility, SkyWater does not seem to be done adding to its footprint. The company is looking to take over the Center for Neovation, a 200 mm semiconductor manufacturing facility.
Airbus Ventures invests in Singapore startup Airbus Ventures latest investment has led the company to Singapore and Zero Error Systems (ZES).
SK hynix to acquire Intel NAND memory business The two parties have signed an agreement under which SK Hynix will acquire Intel's NAND memory and storage business for USD 9 billion.
High power quarter brick isolated DC/DC converter addresses demands of energy-conscious data centers Continuing to extend its portfolio of high-density DC/DC converter solutions with built-in digital interfaces, Flex Power Modules introduces two variants of the new BMR491 series.
Wipro to acquire Eximius Design The information technology specialist says it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Eximius Design, an engineering services company with strong expertise in semiconductor, software and systems design.
Cree to sell LED Business to SMART Global Holdings Cree says it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its LED Products business unit (Cree LED) to SMART Global Holdings for up to USD 300 million.
Murata opens second factory in Wuxi Wuxi Murata Electronics Co., Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata, has completed to construction of a new facility and officially opened the new plant on October 19.
Skeleton's next-gen high energy ultracapacitors to power Wrightbus’ hydrogen buses Skeleton Technologies is cooperating with Wrightbus, a bus OEM headquartered in Northern Ireland, in which the company will supply its next generation high energy ultracapacitor modules to power fuel cell buses in the UK.
Zytronic adds a third dimension to touch with its ZyBrid® hover technology Touch technology innovator Zytronic has released a contactless sensing option that can detect user interactions up to 30mm away from the surface of the glass.
Improved signal integrity on High Frequency and High Speed PCBs In PCB design guidelines chip makers recommend using VLP (very low profile) and HVLP (hyper very low profile) copper to mitigate insertion loss caused by the skin effect – But do you know what happens to the copper surface roughness during PCB fabrication?
TSMC's profit soars on the back of strong revenue growth The semiconductor foundry announces consolidated revenues of NTD 356.43 billion (EUR 10.57 billion) for its third quarter of 2020, a 21.6% increase from the same period last year.
COVID-19 is still impacting the business of RoodMicrotec The independent semiconductor supplier recorded a total income of EUR 3.0 million during the third quarter of 2020, a slight decrease from EUR 3.1 million during the same period last year.Load more news
