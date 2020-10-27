© Pixabay

Fingerprint finds its way into another PC

Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards, says that the company has been awarded a design win by an unnamed, but described as a top tier, PC manufacturer, with a product launch planned for Q1 2021.

Unit sales during 2021 for the models in question are expected to fall in the single-digit million range. For consumer and enterprise PCs alike, biometric authentication is in increased demand as a more convenient and secure way of accessing the device. PCs from Acer, Asus, Google, HP, Huawei, Microsoft, and Samsung have already been launched with the company's fingerprint sensors, and Fingerprint expect to see strong growth in this segment in the coming years. As previously disclosed, The company estimates the number of PCs shipped every year to remain at ~260 million units, and that approximately two-thirds of these devices, in other words ~170 million units, will have a fingerprint touch sensor by 2026. Fingerprints’ goal is to lead this market with a share of up to ~40%. “I am very pleased with this design win, which I believe illustrates the strength of Fingerprints’ offering for the PC market. We are poised for continued growth in this segment, providing the perfect way to add convenient and secure authentication to PCs, thus doing away with the hassle of using insecure passwords and PINs,” says Haiyuan Bu, VP Customer Engineering & Sales at Fingerprints, in a press release.