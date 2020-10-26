© Cicor

Cicor expands capacity at Wangs facility

Due to the strong demand for the company’s thin-film services, the production capacities at the Wangs (Switzerland) site will be expanded with immediate effect by an additional shift.

In a LinkedIn post the company says that the site in Wangs (Reinhardt Microtech AG) will expand its production capacity via the addition of an extra shift, in order to meet the demand the company’s currently experiencing. The site specialises in the production of rigid and flexible substrates in thinfilm technology. The production takes place in the clean room using microelectronic manufacturing processes such as lithography, sputtering, evaporation, etching, electroplating and passive balancing of resistances.