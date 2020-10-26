© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Business | October 26, 2020
Pixelworks to sell 7% stake to Chinese investors
Pixelworks says it has entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with MTM-Xinhe Investment Limited, a consortium of investors from the Chinese semiconductor and mobile eco-system, under which Pixelworks would issue and sell in shares representing about 7% of the company's outstanding shares for USD 6.6 million dollars.
As a shareholder of Pixelworks, MTM-Xinhe Investment Limited intends to leverage its resources and relationships to help Pixelworks establish new strategic partnerships, expand its mobile visual processor customer base, rapidly grow its business in China, as well as offer potential future investment support, a press release reads. "This investment by MTM-Xinhe serves as further validation of the interest and expanding opportunity for our technology in the China market, while underscoring our strategic growth initiatives focused on this region to drive our future success. Additionally, having a domestic investment firm hold a meaningful equity position will further enhance our customer relationships with local OEMs and ODMs as well as encourage additional local support of Pixelworks China operations," says President and CEO of Pixelworks, Todd DeBonis. The transaction is expected to close in November of 2020.
Allegro MicroSystems sets terms for $325 IPO Allegro MicroSystems, a fabless chip company focusing on sensing and power technology, has commenced a proposed initial public offering of its common stock.
Applied Materials and Besi to jointly develop chip integration technology Applied Materials and BE Semiconductor Industries (Besi) says they aim to develop the industry’s first complete and proven equipment solution for die-based hybrid bonding, an emerging chip-to-chip interconnect technology that enables heterogeneous chip and subsystem designs for applications including high-performance computing, AI and 5G.
Sourceability appoints new managing director for APAC Semiconductor veteran joins the management team of digital supply chain solutions provider.
POET and Sanan IC to form a joint venture company POET Technologies and Xiamen Sanan Integrated Circuit (Sanan IC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sanan Optoelectronics, have signed a definitive joint venture contract.
From wafer sawing to the finished packaged component Encapsulation is essential for the reliability of a component, as it needs to protect the sensitive silicon and bonding joints even under variable environmental conditions or temperature ranges. High-quality packaging is therefore indispensable to ensure the functionality and reliability of a component and the entire device.
Avnet Silica names Gilles Beltran as president Beltran succeeds Mario Orlandi who takes on global assignments in Avnet.
SkyWater is looking to lease a 200 mm fab in Florida Having just completed the expansion of its Minnesota facility, SkyWater does not seem to be done adding to its footprint. The company is looking to take over the Center for Neovation, a 200 mm semiconductor manufacturing facility.
Sponsored content by JBCHigh Quality & efficient fume extraction is not only important to meet workplace regulations It's also important to ensure the safety and health of everyone. Soldering fumes and gases may be one of the main causes of potential health problems at any soldering workplace without a proper fume extraction. To protect all employees and their health, keep the following suggestions in mind!
Airbus Ventures invests in Singapore startup Airbus Ventures latest investment has led the company to Singapore and Zero Error Systems (ZES).
SK hynix to acquire Intel NAND memory business The two parties have signed an agreement under which SK Hynix will acquire Intel's NAND memory and storage business for USD 9 billion.
High power quarter brick isolated DC/DC converter addresses demands of energy-conscious data centers Continuing to extend its portfolio of high-density DC/DC converter solutions with built-in digital interfaces, Flex Power Modules introduces two variants of the new BMR491 series.
Wipro to acquire Eximius Design The information technology specialist says it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Eximius Design, an engineering services company with strong expertise in semiconductor, software and systems design.
Cree to sell LED Business to SMART Global Holdings Cree says it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its LED Products business unit (Cree LED) to SMART Global Holdings for up to USD 300 million.
Murata opens second factory in Wuxi Wuxi Murata Electronics Co., Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata, has completed to construction of a new facility and officially opened the new plant on October 19.
Skeleton's next-gen high energy ultracapacitors to power Wrightbus’ hydrogen buses Skeleton Technologies is cooperating with Wrightbus, a bus OEM headquartered in Northern Ireland, in which the company will supply its next generation high energy ultracapacitor modules to power fuel cell buses in the UK.
Zytronic adds a third dimension to touch with its ZyBrid® hover technology Touch technology innovator Zytronic has released a contactless sensing option that can detect user interactions up to 30mm away from the surface of the glass.
Improved signal integrity on High Frequency and High Speed PCBs In PCB design guidelines chip makers recommend using VLP (very low profile) and HVLP (hyper very low profile) copper to mitigate insertion loss caused by the skin effect – But do you know what happens to the copper surface roughness during PCB fabrication?
TSMC's profit soars on the back of strong revenue growth The semiconductor foundry announces consolidated revenues of NTD 356.43 billion (EUR 10.57 billion) for its third quarter of 2020, a 21.6% increase from the same period last year.
COVID-19 is still impacting the business of RoodMicrotec The independent semiconductor supplier recorded a total income of EUR 3.0 million during the third quarter of 2020, a slight decrease from EUR 3.1 million during the same period last year.
Digi-Key and Netlist announce US marketplace distribution partnership Digi-Key Electronics has added Netlist, a builder of memory and storage solutions, to its Marketplace.
STMicro acquires French fabless semiconductor company The acquired fabless semiconductor company specialises in silicon-based power amplifiers and RF Front-End Module products for the cellular IoT and 5G markets.
Advantech expands with three new offices in North America The embedded production and solution provider has opened three new branch offices in Downers Grove, Illinois; Danvers, Massachusetts; and Toronto, Canada.
ASM's CFO, Peter van Bommel, to retire Chief Financial Officer, Peter van Bommel, has notified the Supervisory Board of ASM of his wish to retire from the company at the next Annual General Meeting to be held in May 2021.
Italian manufacturer acquires German producer of magnetic measurement solutions Lika Electronic, a developer and manufacturer of encoders and position measuring systems, announces the successful strategic acquisition of BOGEN Electronic GmbH.Load more news