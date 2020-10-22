© Avnet

Avnet Silica names Gilles Beltran as president

Beltran succeeds Mario Orlandi who takes on global assignments in Avnet.

Avnet Silica will promote Gilles Beltran to its new President. As of January 1, 2021 Gilles will take over from Mario Orlandi, President Avnet EMEA, who will – in addition to his EMEA role – take responsibility for the global IoT team and Avnet Integrated. Beltran will continue to report to Mario Orlandi, a press release reads. Mr. Beltran joined Silica in 2002. Since then he has held different sales positions and EMEA wide responsibilities, lately as Vice President Sales & Supplier Management, driving Avnet Silica’s growth strategy. Before joining Avnet Silica, Beltran who holds an electrical engineering degree (Master) started his career at ON Semiconductor in 2000. “I am expecting Gilles to bring Avnet Silica both continuity and fresh strategic views, which will be essential to shape the company and take it to a new level”, comments Mario Orlandi, in the press release. “Gilles is one of the architects of our Avnet Silica 2025 vision, bringing a deep technical expertise, a strong knowledge of both the distribution business and the Avnet organization as well as long-standing relationships to our supplier partners, all of which is essential to help Avnet Silica make a difference in the market”.