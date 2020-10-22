© SkyWater

SkyWater is looking to lease a 200 mm fab in Florida

Having just completed the expansion of its Minnesota facility, SkyWater does not seem to be done adding to its footprint. The company is looking to take over the Center for Neovation, a 200 mm semiconductor manufacturing facility.

SkyWater has announced that it has entered into an exclusive, non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Osceola County, Florida to explore taking over the lease of the semiconductor manufacturing facility by forming a new public-private partnership for microelectronics manufacturing and advanced packaging capabilities. Following the MOU, SkyWater will define terms with the County to operate the Center for Neovation and utilise the 109’000 square foot facility, which has approximately 60’000 square feet of cleanroom laboratory/manufacturing space. The potential partnership would provide, according to the company, tooling capabilities and technologies to enable advanced packaging and heterogeneous integration technology. Today, chip packaging is typically outsourced mainly to Asia. By offering advanced packaging capabilities domestically, SkyWater says that it would enable tighter supply chain management, and deliver increased security and faster time to market for customers. “It is our objective to play a significant role in re-domesticating and optimizing technology manufacturing and supply chain management. This potential new public-private partnership with Osceola County is a natural way to extend our capabilities for the defense community and our commercial customers who will benefit from stronger collaboration and integration between domestic foundry and advanced packaging services,” says Thomas Sonderman, SkyWater president and chief executive officer, in the press release, SkyWater and the County of Osceola will have at least 60 days to come to a formal agreement.