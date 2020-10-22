© Lester Kok / NTU

Airbus Ventures invests in Singapore startup

Airbus Ventures latest investment has led the company to Singapore and Zero Error Systems (ZES).

The Singapore-based startup is debuting its “smart chip” technology powered to protect satellites from radiation damage. The SGD 2.5 million (USD 1.84 million) seed round will enable the company to scale its operations, and work with international customers to deploy its products into space, as well as explore new applications, including self-driving vehicles with high levels of autonomy. “Pairing ZES proprietary technology with advanced consumer-grade electronics will enable highly intelligent and cost-effective technology that is built to resist radiation,” says Dr. Shu Wei, ZES Founding Chief Technology Officer, in a press release. “As we embark on this journey, ZES is privileged to have Airbus Ventures invest in us. This partnership will enable and expedite the proliferation of our products and technologies into the Airbus Ventures ecosystem and beyond.” Developed at Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University, ZES’s novel design, with the capability to detect harmful heavy-ion radiation, has already been installed in three pico-satellites built by the Kyushu Institute of Technology in Japan. “We at Airbus Ventures are proud to team with ZES on the cusp of a new era for space electronics and autonomous vehicles,” notes Mathieu Costes, Airbus Ventures Partner in the press release. “Our ZES investment, Airbus Ventures’ second in Singapore, signifies a deepening convergence of entrepreneurial research and venture pioneers in the region, drawing together new networks as we actively expand our presence in the Asia Pacific.” ZES expects the first launch of its chips into orbit in 2021.